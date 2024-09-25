Sharing cultures: Ukraine

By Adam Woodward •
Motanka dolls, a symbol of Ukraine.
Credit: Serhii Shcherbyna - Shutterstock
This Sunday, Estepona celebrates Ukraine Day as part of the programme to encourage the social participation of foreign residents.
‘Compartiendo Culturas’ (sharing cultures), a yearly festival in Estepona, is being celebrated in Estepona on Sunday, September 29, created to promote the participation of foreign residents in social and cultural activities.
This year’s event will be particularly focused on those from Ukraine and will include stands with typical products from this country, gastronomy, art, and music. According to the deputy mayor of Estepona, Begoña Ortiz, Ukraine is a country with a great deal to offer from its rich culture, varied gastronomy, and spectacular folklore with great beauty and colour.’
‘Compartiendo Culturas’ is taking place from 11am until 9pm at Avenida España number 250 (in front of the ‘Diario ABC’ square) and will include stands with typical products from Ukraine. Estepona has 135 different nationalities living in the town, and the objective this Sunday is to pay tribute to the approximately 2,000 Ukrainians who are registered in the city.
At 11.30am there will be a craft market and workshops where the little ones will be able to enjoy artistic drawing and traditional Ukrainian Motanka making, as well as crafts with beads and finishing with Cossack games.
