Storm Aitor set to sweep through Spain

By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 22:54 • 2 minutes read

Credit: X

As Storm Aitor hurtles towards Spain, expats across the country should brace themselves for severe weather conditions. Spain’s meteorological agency has confirmed that this is the first major storm of the season, and it’s expected to bring high winds, heavy rainfall, and turbulent seas.

Here’s what you need to know about staying safe during Storm Aitor and how to prepare for its arrival.

What to expect from Storm Aitor in Spain

Storm Aitor, described by El Tiempo as “a very active front,” is expected to hit Spain’s northwest region, particularly Galicia, in the coming hours. The storm will bring strong winds, rough seas and heavy rainfall to much of the northern coast. Aitor’s path will stay further north, but Spain will still be within its radius of action. Galicia, Asturias, and León are set to experience the heaviest rainfall, with totals reaching 150 mm in some areas. In A Coruña and Pontevedra, orange alerts have been issued for rainfall accumulations exceeding 80 mm in 12 hours.

Yellow and orange warnings have been issued for strong winds and rain across 14 provinces. These warnings extend to regions like Castilla y León, La Rioja, and Madrid, where wind gusts are expected to exceed 70-90 km/h. Coastal areas, particularly in Girona, the Balearic Islands, and the Andalusian Mediterranean, are at risk from rough seas and intense waves.

While the worst of the storm is expected to pass by Thursday, post-frontal rains will likely linger into Friday and Saturday in northern Spain.

How to stay safe in Spain during Storm Aitor

For those living along Spain’s northern coast, preparing for severe weather is essential. Keep an eye on local weather updates and pay attention to any warnings from authorities. In Galicia, where the storm’s impact will be most intense, residents should prepare for flooding and high winds. It’s recommended to reduce driving speed, avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding, and secure outdoor furniture.

You should also stock up on essentials like bottled water, non-perishable food, batteries and candles in case of power outages. Ensure windows and doors are tightly sealed, and avoid parking vehicles in flood-prone zones. El Tiempo warns that coastal areas will be hazardous during the storm, with waves expected to cause dangerous conditions at sea.

If you’re planning to travel, check with transportation providers for possible disruptions. Many flights, trains, and ferries may face cancellations or delays, particularly in the northwest.

Community support during Storm Aitor

For expatriates unfamiliar with Spain’s storm protocols, connecting with local communities or expat groups can be a lifeline. These groups often provide helpful advice, from securing homes to sharing updates on power outages and road closures.

Many residents in Spain are accustomed to storms. If you’re unsure how best to prepare, reach out to a neighbour or check in with your town hall for community support initiatives.