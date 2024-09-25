By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 23:50 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram

Loïc Résibois, a courageous advocate for assisted suicide and a symbol of strength for those battling Charcot’s disease (ALS), has passed away.

His death has sparked conversations around the right to die with dignity, a topic especially poignant for many residents in Europe where assisted suicide has been legalised in several countries. Résibois’ journey sheds light on the struggles of living with a debilitating illness and the growing debate around assisted suicide across the European Union.

Loïc Résibois, a brave advocate for assisted suicide

Loïc Résibois, diagnosed with Charcot’s disease, became a voice for those suffering in silence. Charcot’s disease, also known as ALS, is a neurodegenerative condition that strips away physical abilities while leaving mental faculties intact. For Résibois, this meant confronting the painful reality of a body that could no longer function, which ultimately led him to campaign for the legalisation of assisted suicide in France.

In the days leading up to his death, Résibois received “deep sedation,” a practice that some consider a form of assisted suicide under current French law. He reportedly passed away peacefully after opting for this sedation. This decision was deeply personal, with Résibois stating before his death, “It is better to die standing than to live on your knees.”

Assisted suicide and euthanasia: a growing debate in Europe

While Résibois’ passing highlights the harsh realities of Charcot’s disease, it also raises the question of whether assisted suicide should be more accessible in countries across Europe. In Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain, euthanasia is legal under certain conditions.

While the debate continues, one thing is clear: Résibois’ legacy will live on, inspiring others to continue the fight for compassionate end-of-life care across Europe.