By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 13:08 • 2 minutes read

Image: AA Parking / Costa Coches Rentacar.

In the competitive world of travel services, standing out requires more than just meeting basic needs.

It demands convenience, transparency, and a focus on customer satisfaction.

Seamless Experience

AA Parking and Costa Coches Rentacar have successfully merged these values to create a seamless experience for travellers across Spain.

Founded in 2007, AA Parking initially aimed to provide affordable parking solutions at Almeria Airport, expanding later to Alicante Airport in response to growing demand.

The acquisition of Costa Coches Rentacar in 2014 only strengthened its position in the market, allowing it to offer an integrated solution for both parking and car rentals.

Customer-Focused Service

The foundation of AA Parking’s success is simple, staying small to maintain a personalised, customer-focused service.

One of the standout aspects of AA Parking is the exceptional value it offers.

For just €509 a year – down from the original €580 – you can secure parking at Alicante Airport for less than 1.40€ per day.

In addition to the competitive pricing, AA Parking goes the extra mile with added services such as flight monitoring to ensure a smooth pick-up and drop-off experience, and a promise to wait for delayed flights.

Rental Vehicles

On the car rental side, Costa Coches Rentacar complements the parking service with vehicles starting at just €24 per day.

What truly sets Costa Coches apart is its focus on customer convenience and transparency.

There are no long queues, hidden fees, or last-minute charges that many car rental companies are notorious for. Instead, your rental contract is pre-prepared, and within minutes of landing, you’re on your way!

Flexibility is another key strength. AA Parking not only provides parking at multiple airports – Alicante, Almeria, and Murcia – but they also offer the convenience of transferring cars between airports.

Secure Depots

In terms of security, both AA Parking and Costa Coches Rentacar emphasise customer peace of mind. Their parking depots are monitored 24/7, ensuring that vehicles remain secure from damage or theft. They also provide additional free checks, such as ensuring your car starts and that the tyres are in good condition.

The integrated valeting and servicing options further enhance the convenience. Customers can opt for affordable valeting to return to a sparkling clean car or arrange for necessary repairs, services, or ITV inspections while they’re away.

Success Story

AA Parking and Costa Coches Rentacar’s success story is proof that small businesses can thrive by focusing on what truly matters: customer service, transparency, and convenience.

Their ability to blend personalized parking services with car rentals has created a one-stop solution for travellers in Spain, making airport parking and car rental experiences stress-free and enjoyable.

For those seeking affordable, reliable, and convenient airport parking or car rental services, AA Parking and Costa Coches Rentacar are clear industry leaders.

Contact AA Today

To get in touch with AA Parking, you can email them at info@aaparking.es. Their office is available for calls Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 14:00 at (+34) 950 459 208. For emergencies or last-minute bookings, you can reach them at (+34) 639 081 067.