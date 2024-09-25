Vélez-Málaga cracks down on mango and avocado thefts

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Ensuring Safer Harvest Seasons Image: Shutterstock/ Fotangel

VELEZ-Málaga is stepping up its game to tackle the rising problem of mango and avocado thefts that have been plaguing local farmers. Since August, a new inspection plan has been in place, focusing on major exits from the municipality. Over 200 checks have already been conducted at key points, leading to several interventions and vehicle seizures.

Police and Farmers Join Forces to Combat Crop Theft

Local officials, including Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez and Agriculture Councillor Jesús María Claros, have teamed up with police and farming associations to strengthen rural security. This heightened vigilance coincides with the peak mango harvest season. The goal is to curb the pilfering of these valuable crops and safeguard the area’s agricultural heritage.

Protecting Vélez-Málaga’s Agricultural Heritage

The authorities report that most farmers have been showing proper documentation, making enforcement smoother. ‘The joint efforts are paying off,’ says Lupiáñez, noting a significant drop in thefts this year. Farmers and local groups like ASAJA and COAG have praised the early start of these controls, appreciating the proactive approach to protecting their livelihoods.

How Farmers Can Protect Their Crops

Farmers in the Vélez-Málaga region are encouraged to take extra precautions during harvest season. Using secure storage methods, setting up alarms, and coordinating with local authorities can help reduce the risk of theft. Many farmers have also installed surveillance cameras and lighting around their properties, further enhancing security.

What to Do If You Witness Theft

Local authorities urge anyone witnessing suspicious activity or theft to contact the police immediately. Reporting incidents promptly helps law enforcement respond more effectively and increases the chances of recovering stolen goods. Farmers are also advised to keep documentation of their crops on hand to streamline the inspection process.

The Economic Impact of Crop Theft

Mangoes and avocados are vital to the local economy in Vélez-Málaga. Theft not only affects individual farmers but also threatens the region’s agricultural sector. By curbing these crimes, the authorities aim to protect jobs and the community’s financial well-being.

