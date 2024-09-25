When donating costs nothing

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 16:41
• 1 minute read
Photo of man donating blood, wearing a cap with the slogan `I save lives´. Photo Credit, Frank Meriño, Pexels
Reserves of blood group O positive are worryingly low, with only 30 percent of the desired target amount available for emergency transfusions. This could have a significant impact on the medical services´ capacity to provide optimum care for patients, as blood group O+ is not only the most common, it is also compatible for use in patients with other positive blood groups, making it the most universal of all blood types.
The BSTIB and hospitals across the Balearics are hoping to raise awareness and encourage more people to donate blood. New donors need not worry, even if their blood group is unknown to them, as medical professionals can test on the day, and always do everything they can to make the experience as comfortable as possible.
Donations at this time are critical, it really is a matter of life or death.
To find out more or make an appointment to donate blood, contact www.cita.donasang.org
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
