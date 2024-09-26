By Letara Draghia • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 22:43 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

A new campaign aims to simplify the process for foreigners to obtain Italian citizenship, potentially shortening the current 10-year residency requirement to just five years.

Campaigners have gathered the necessary 500,000 signatures to push for a referendum on this matter, expected to be reviewed by Italy’s Constitutional Court in early 2025.

Current Italian Citizenship process

At present, non-EU nationals need to live in Italy for at least 10 years before they are eligible for citizenship by residency. This process involves continuous residence, a clean criminal record, and proof of income. Campaigners argue that this lengthy timeline deters immigrants from fully integrating into Italian society.

For expatriates, this potential change could be a relief. Imagine being able to officially call Italy home in just half the time?

For and against the campaign for easier Italian citizenship

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes the current law is adequate, emphasising that the 10-year period allows for proper integration. She claims the long-term residency requirement is important to ensure that foreigners have truly established roots in the country.

On the other side, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has shown support for easing citizenship requirements for children born in Italy, particularly those who arrive before age 12 and have lived and studied in Italy for at least five years.

The decision on whether this campaign will move forward lies in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which is set to decide on the referendum early next year. If successful, this change would make Italy an even more appealing destination for expatriates seeking long-term residence.