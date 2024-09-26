A round-up of news from Almeria

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 9:00 • 8 minutes read

Almeria’s beaches are beauties to behold Credit: Shutterstock

Costa de Almeria

The Provincial Council of Almeria presented its ‘Costa de Almeria’ tourism brand in both national and international markets, with a recent focus on France and Galicia.

The Council’s presence at IFTM Top Resa in Paris, one of the world’s premier tourism events, showcased Almeria’s offerings to thousands of travel professionals at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

The event highlighted Almeria’s developments in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) sector, allowing tourism experts to discuss responsible tourism practices.

This is crucial for the French market, where 64.3 per cent of visitors choose to travel by road, preferring direct bookings without agency intermediaries.

The Almeria-Orly air connection, operated by Transavia, has seen 11,929 passengers so far this year, reinforcing the region’s appeal.

Deputy of Tourism, Fernando Gimenez, stressed the strategic importance of the French market, noting its enthusiasm for Almeria’s sun, beach, and active tourism options.

“Participation in this event this year has been a success,” Gimenez stated.

In Galicia, Almeria’s tourism strengths were also on display through the Andalusia Professional Conferences, which included workshops and presentations.

Andalusia remains a top destination for internal travel within Spain, with the Community of Madrid as the primary market for the region and Almeria.

Boasting beaches

Almeria City Hall has unveiled ‘Beaches without Limits,’ a new project to enhance the quality and appeal of its coastline.

Councilor of Tourism, Communications, and Promotion, Joaquin Perez de la Blanca, presented the initiative, alongside Sacramento Sanchez, the Councilor of Public Works, Maintenance, Accessibility, and Blue Economy.

The project, part of the Modernisation and Competitiveness Plan for the Tourist Sector, is funded by the Next Generation Funds from the European Union’s Experiences Tourism Spain program.

A total of €583,400 has been allocated, with 83 per cent financing, and the Almeria City Council contributing €115,380.

The initiative aims to develop beach tourism, in collaboration with cities like Malaga, Santander, Lanzarote, and Pontevedra, covering Spain’s three coastlines: Cantabrian, Mediterranean, and Atlantic.

“This particularity is essential when developing certain actions because the effect of them will be multiplied,” emphasised Perez de la Blanca, highlighting the benefits of joining forces with recognised tourist destinations.

Key activities include creating a coastal march, forming a collaborative network, launching awareness campaigns, developing tourist experience awards, and promoting pet tourism.

Almeria hosted the first working meeting on September 20, with an 18-month execution period, aiming to make its beaches a year-round attraction.

Albox matters

The Albox Health Centre’s ongoing issues have become a pressing concern for Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso, who is working to resolve the “inherited” problem.

Mayor Alfonso, both a doctor and the town’s leader, spoke with Diaro de Almeria and expressed her commitment to solving the situation, stating that the problem stemmed from the previous administration’s inadequate efforts.

“We did not create this problem; we inherited it,” Alfonso emphasised, criticising her predecessors’ “simple reform” approach.

The Health Centre renovation project faced significant setbacks due to a company’s failure to meet the deadlines set by the Andalusian Health Service, affecting both staff and residents.

The mayor is actively collaborating with the Junta de Andalucia to find a long-term solution for Albox.

“We are helping the administration to make that decision,” the mayor stated, noting that meetings with health officials have been promising.

The Health Department provided the town with a second emergency medical team in 2023, a long-awaited improvement.

Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso confirmed that a new company has started work to restore the Health Centre.

As Maria says, she is “always working for Albox,” pledging to deliver the health facility that Albox deserves, while promising to remain vigilant in securing a health infrastructure worthy of the town’s residents.

Heritage Hike

The Heritage Hiking Route in Almeria brought history to life, starting from the Museum of Spanish Realism and taking participants on a journey through the city’s vibrant past.

Organised by the City Council of Almeria as part of the European Mobility Week, this six-kilometre tour explored the historic centre, shedding light on the city’s diverse heritage.

Active City Area manager, Antonio Jesus Casimiro, along with heritage expert Gines Valera, guided participants through different eras, from Roman to Islamic and contemporary Almeria.

“We must look up and discover all those ‘Almerias’ that are overlapped in our city,” Valera urged, emphasising the rich cultural layers that make Almeria unique.

Participants were captivated by the tour, sharing their insights and personal stories, which enriched the experience.

Attendees shared their appreciation for the Heritage Hike, with one saying “I like this kind of initiative because it uncovers aspects of the city’s history you didn’t know, even if you live here,” while another appreciated the sense of community and shared passion for history.

The route covered key sites such as La Alcazaba, the Cathedral Square, and the Andalucian Center of Photography, ending back at the Museum of Realism.

The week was wrapped up with Almeria’s ‘Day Without a Car,’ promoting sustainable transport and featuring an electric vehicle exhibition on Sunday.

Four-day workweek

The School of Industrial Organisation has selected five industrial SMEs to participate in a pilot program of a four-day workweek.

Aimed at improving productivity through reduced working hours, there are two companies involved from Andalusia among the beneficiaries.

These companies, Artemasol SL in Macael from Almeria and Industria Desmotadora Andaluza from Seville, will receive part of the nearly €530,000 in funding allocated for this initiative.

The goal is to implement projects that enhance productivity while exploring the feasibility of shorter working hours.

The selected SMEs demonstrated both their economic and financial viability, as well as the technical feasibility of their proposed projects, which were outlined in detailed reports with impact indicators.

The EOI plans to complement this program by conducting a comparative study, analysing similar initiatives in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Portugal, and Iceland.

This comprehensive report, currently out to public tender, aims to evaluate the results and impact of different measures across sectors, job types, and management strategies.

The insights gained will inform future public policies and offer recommendations on how to design effective strategies to improve productivity in the industrial sector.

This initiative marks a significant step in testing innovative ways to balance productivity with employee well-being within industrial SMEs.

Wine weekend

The grape harvest season is here in Almeria, where tradition meets passion in small, family-run wineries.

Despite scarce rainfall, these dedicated farmers rely on careful irrigation to ensure their vines thrive.

Almeria has a rich history of winemaking, and while large wineries cater to export markets, smaller artisanal producers like Juan Alferez and Pepe Zoyo continue a centuries-old tradition.

Nestled at the foot of the Sierra Nevada, these two producers craft their wine with dedication, yielding hundreds of litres each year.

Juan Alferez, who cultivates 500 vines on his Abla farm, produces around 600 litres of Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon.

For Alferez, winemaking is a weekend ritual, escaping on Fridays to harvest and starting production on Saturdays. “I suffer more from the ones that birds or wasps eat,” he says, but the end result is worth every effort.

Meanwhile, Pepe Zoyo, with his vines near Fiñana, produces around 2,150 litres of rose, red, and white wines combined.

Zoyo’s winemaking process has remained consistent over the years, using methods handed down through generations.

“It is not comparable to industrial wine,” Pepe shares, “I can only tell you that it is very good because of the quality of the grape and all the effort we put into it.”

For these artisans, it’s more than just wine, it’s about preserving a way of life, where each bottle tells a story of heritage, tradition, and the fertile land of Almeria.

Mutual respect

Cooltural Fest, known for its inclusive and socially conscious ethos, has made a significant contribution to Almeria’s music scene by supporting Clasijazz.

This summer, Clasijazz called for help to continue its vital cultural work, and Cooltural Fest responded.

Organised by Crash Music and the Almeria City Hall’s Area of Culture, Traditions, and Festivities, the festival introduced a donation system in August.

Half the funds raised went to Clasijazz, with the other half went to benefit the Music For All Foundation.

Last week, Diego Ferron of Crash Music handed over a donation of €5,125 to Clasijazz director Pablo Mazuecos, with an equal amount going to the Foundation.

Mazuecos expressed his gratitude, stating “It was an incredible surprise… that a relatively young promoter dedicated to different music would support us in this way. It makes us feel very happy and valued.”

Ferron added, “Clasijazz has worked tirelessly for live music and cultural activities. It was a magnificent opportunity to support an association that has enriched Almeria’s musical landscape. I hope they continue for a long time.”

Cooltural Fest continues to set itself apart by fostering community, inclusivity, and sustainability in Spain’s festival circuit.

Library lights the future

The highly anticipated Vera Library project is nearing its final stages, set to become a cornerstone for culture and education in the municipality.

Located in the heart of Vera, close to the Town Hall, this new facility aims to significantly expand the town’s cultural and educational offerings.

The Vera City Council, in collaboration with the Almeria Provincial Council, is driving this €1.1 million initiative, with the Vera Town Council funding 86 per cent and the Provincial Council contributing 14 per cent.

Antonio J. Rodriguez, the Deputy for Public Works, recently visited the site alongside Vera’s Mayor Alfonso Garcia and Councillor for Urban Planning Miguel Jorge Belmonte.

Rodriguez expressed his delight at the progress, stating, “This project has made great progress and is in its final stages… it will improve the services and infrastructure of the municipality of Vera.”

Mayor Garcia shared his enthusiasm, highlighting the library’s role as a meeting point and cultural hub: “This progress represents a great step for our municipality.”

The renovated building will feature over 530 square metres of space, offering book archives, study areas, children’s zones, and an open-air reading area.

The modern design blends with Vera’s surroundings, ensuring the library will be a flexible, adaptable space that meets future needs.

Flood response

The Mediterranean Sea continues to encroach on Vera Playa Azul, leaving residents desperate for a solution to halt the erosion threatening their homes and businesses.

Since 2017, the naturist coast of Vera has been losing ground, with waves now lapping at doorsteps during every storm.

Alexandra Marten, who started a petition on Change.org, voiced her concern, “My family has worked in Vera Playa for over 30 years. I’ve watched the beach disappear, first gradually, now rapidly.”

The community has rallied, gathering over 1,600 signatures out of a target of 2,500.

On September 14 alone, the day after a storm, nearly 100 signatures were collected.

Despite the efforts of local authorities, led by Mayor Alfonso Garcia, and the submission of a breakwaters project in January last year, there’s been no progress or funding in recent state budgets.

The €3.6 million project, developed by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, aims to construct two breakwaters – one 40 meters long near Vera’s naturist beach – to protect the coastlines of Vera, Garrucha, and Cuevas.

As storms intensify, residents fear for the future of Vera Playa Azul, and without immediate action, they risk losing not only their homes but their cherished way of life along the naturist coast.

Drought concerns

A severe drought since summer 2023 has left 400 hectares of Almeria’s Sierra de Maria-Los Velez Natural Park parched, raising an environmental alarm.

Forestry engineer Jose Antonio Navarro revealed the crisis on social media, sharing that “I would never have imagined that this situation could happen.”

Navarro’s Facebook posts showcased the stark transformation of the park’s greenery to a desolate brown.

Navarro highlighted that 426 hectares have already succumbed to the drought, with the hardest-hit area stretching from Puntal del Morral to its boundary with Cañada Real del Puerto de Chirivel.

This alarming loss is just a fraction of the park’s 22,562 protected hectares.

The drought’s impact has left pines, oaks, and undergrowth severely weakened, making the forest a “hotbed for the spread of pests,” according to the engineer.

Navarro warns that these conditions, combined with fungi and nematodes, heighten the risk of fire.

Local authorities, including Chirivel’s mayor, Jose Torregrosa, echoed concerns about the unprecedented situation.

Torregrosa cautioned that the spread of pests could further devastate the natural park’s vegetation, compounding the crisis in this ecologically rich region.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.