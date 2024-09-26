By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 15:07 • 2 minutes read

Save the Mar Menor Image: Facebook/ Extinction Rebellion Murcia

OVER a hundred passionate activists gathered on Sunday morning, September 22, for a peaceful march along the Rambla del Albujón, raising their voices against the white stain currently affecting about 10 per cent of the Mar Menor lagoon. Organised by local environmental groups, the demonstration aimed to draw attention to the detrimental impacts of what they call ‘political inaction.’

Rallying for Change: The March Details

Starting near Venta Simón in Los Alcázares, participants of all ages brandished banners and chanted slogans as they made their way to the nearby bridge, briefly halting traffic on the N-332. The coalition, known as Pacto por el Mar Menor (Pact for the Mar Menor), highlighted the urgency of the situation, linking the stain to increasing discharges of nutrient-rich water into the lagoon are causing harmful algae blooms, which reduce oxygen levels and threaten marine life.

A Unique Perspective: Screening of the Whanganui River Documentary

The event also featured a special screening of a documentary about New Zealand’s Whanganui River, which is the world’s first ecosystem granted legal personhood. Activists are hopeful this blend of protest and awareness will prompt the necessary action to revive the beloved Mar Menor.

Background on Mar Menor’s Contamination

The Mar Menor, a unique saltwater lagoon, has faced severe environmental challenges in recent years. Once a thriving ecosystem, it has been plagued by increasing pollution, primarily from agricultural runoff and urban development. The lagoon is particularly affected by nutrient-rich discharges that promote harmful algae blooms, leading to a significant decline in oxygen levels and threatening marine life. This deterioration has raised alarms among environmentalists and local communities, prompting calls for urgent action to address the ongoing contamination.

Understanding the White Stain

One of the most visible signs of pollution in the Mar Menor is the white stain affecting about 10 per cent of its waters. This phenomenon is linked to the proliferation of toxic algae, which not only disrupts the natural balance of the ecosystem but also poses health risks to both wildlife and humans. Local activists argue that political inaction has exacerbated the situation, as they urge authorities to implement sustainable practices and enforce stricter regulations to protect this vital marine habitat.

How You Can Help the Mar Menor

There are several ways individuals can contribute to the protection and restoration of the Mar Menor. First, raising awareness about the lagoon’s plight through social media and community discussions can mobilise more people to join the cause. Supporting local environmental groups, such as Pacto por el Mar Menor, can also amplify efforts to push for policy changes. Additionally, participating in cleanup events or volunteering for restoration projects helps directly address pollution and promote a healthier ecosystem. Lastly, advocating for sustainable agricultural practices in the region can minimise harmful runoff and protect the lagoon for future generations.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here