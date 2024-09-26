AP-7 Lane CLOSURE Costa del Sol

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 26 Sep 2024 • 22:33 • 3 minutes read

AP-7 lane shutdown could cause months of delays for drivers on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Shutterstock, Philip Lange

Drivers on the Costa del Sol are bracing themselves for months of traffic chaos as roadworks are set to shut down one lane of the busy AP-7 motorway near Torremolinos from Monday, September 30, at 8 am. The closure, which will last until December 5, is part of a multi-million-euro government project aimed at reducing noise pollution, but it’s set to cause significant disruption for motorists in the region.

The affected stretch of the AP-7, between kilometre points 996.300 and 997.300, lies on one of the busiest sections of the motorway and will see the right-hand lane closed, causing possible traffic jams for thousands of motorists. The roadworks, designed to install soundproofing barriers, are part of the Spanish government’s anti-noise pollution plan for the Malaga-Estepona section of the motorway.

Costly Upgrades with a Price to Pay for Drivers

The installation of these soundproofing barriers comes with a hefty price tag of 3.28 million euros. The barriers are being put in place to shield residents in nearby housing estates from the relentless noise of the motorway, aiming to keep sound levels below 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night. The project is expected to benefit 4,800 residents who have long been suffering from excessive noise.

While locals will eventually enjoy some peace and quiet, motorists aren’t so lucky. With one lane shut, traffic flow towards Cádiz is likely to slow down to a crawl during rush hour. For Costa del Sol residents, tourists, and daily commuters, the road closure is shaping up to be a logistical nightmare, with frustration, delays, and weeks of turmoil ahead.

Government’s Millions Won’t Stop Traffic Hell

This isn’t the only section of the road that will see major disruption. The AP-7 upgrades are part of a broader 302-million-euro investment from the central government in Madrid to improve Spain’s road network. The same plan includes the installation of 28 soundproofing barriers in Marbella, a project that went out to tender for 15.8 million euros last December.

While the government is keen to trumpet its investment, it’s clear that local drivers will be paying the price in traffic jams and travel headaches. Residents are already worried about how the lane closure will affect daily life, especially with tourism and local commerce still recovering post-pandemic.

Two Months of Madness

Local businesses and residents alike are concerned about the timing of the work, which coincides with a key autumn period when both tourism and daily travel remain high. Many fear that the AP-7 closure could disrupt local commerce, as well as holidaymakers’ plans, during these crucial months.

Some frustrated residents have voiced concerns that the government’s millions in road investment could have been better timed, allowing the upgrades without disrupting thousands of daily commutes. The sentiment among drivers seems to be that while it’s great they’re fixing the noise, it would be good if they could fix the traffic first.

With the right-hand lane out of action for more than two months, local drivers and tourists are being urged to brace themselves for what will likely be weeks of gridlock on the Costa del Sol’s main private motorway.

What Drivers Need to Know:

Closure dates: September 30 – December 5.

Affected stretch: Km 996.300 to 997.300 near Torrem olinos .

Reason: Installation of soundproofing barriers.

Cost: €3.28 million.

Impact: One lane will be closed, and traffic delays are expected.

As the AP-7 lane shutdown nears, Costa del Sol motorists should prepare for long delays, plan alternate routes, and stock up on patience. Unfortunately, closing one of the lanes on the AP-7 motorway added to chaos on the A-7 road, means two months of difficult commuting ahead.