Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 18:18 • 4 minutes read

Taste of Competa

GET ready for a flavour-packed day in Cómpeta on Saturday, September 28! To celebrate the Day of the Tourist and Resident, the town is hosting its 2nd Annual ‘Sabor a Cómpeta’ (Taste of Cómpeta) Gastronomic Festival in Plaza España. With 49 different nationalities calling Cómpeta home, this festival is a delicious way to showcase the diverse culinary traditions of the community.

Food enthusiasts will be treated to a mouthwatering selection of dishes from 25 different countries, each bringing a taste of their culture to the table. You’ll find everything from local favourites to international delights, making it a true feast for the senses.

If you want to get involved by sharing your favourite recipe or helping out to make sure the day goes off without a hitch, reach out to Mónica Ruiz, our Councillor for Culture and Tourism. You can stop by the Ayuntamiento (Town Hall) or give her a call at 669 89 50 44.

Join in for a fun-filled day of food, friends, and culture in Cómpeta—where the world comes together on a plate!

Torrox Fair 2024

GET ready for the Feria de Torrox 2024 (Torrox Fair), set to take place from October 2 to 6! This year promises an unforgettable experience filled with live music, amazing shows, and activities for everyone. Headliners include Somos del Sur, Merche, Juanlu Montoya, La Húngara, and Aslándticos, who will light up the stage. At the Caseta del Mayor, don’t miss performances by Rafa Garcel, Sandra Cabrera, Joana Jiménez, and Sylvia Pantoja.

Unveiled on September 19, the festival’s poster was created by talented local artist Araceli Lupiáñez, while the team from Radio Torrox will kick off the festivities with the official proclamation. This year’s fair boasts the highest investment in Torrox‘s history, featuring top-notch performances and stunning lighting that you won’t forget.

One of the highlights is the Grand Equestrian Show on Sunday, October 6, at La Granja in Torrox, starting at 5 pm. Enjoy free hot chocolate, Zumba, DJs, group paellas, ribbon horse races, processions, and exhibitions! There will also be activities for children, and the fun fair will open every evening at 8 pm. To ensure a comfortable experience for neurodivergent children, there will be a sound-free period until 9:30 pm.

Join your friends and family for a lively afternoon filled with tradition, culture, and fun at the Feria de Torrox 2024—an event you won’t want to miss!

Oktoberfest in Torre del Mar

TORRE del Mar is gearing up for its much-anticipated Oktoberfest, set to take place on October 12 and 13 along the lively Avenida Toré Toré. This beloved beer festival continues to grow in popularity, attracting locals and visitors for a weekend filled with music, delicious food, and a fantastic atmosphere.

Jesús Pérez Atencia, the deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and tourism councillor, shared the excitement, stating, ‘Oktoberfest is one of the most established autumn events in Torre del Mar, drawing attention in October with a unique flair.’ The event is a lively gathering where community members come together to enjoy typical German food and live entertainment.

This year’s festivities will feature a variety of live music, including tributes to popular bands like El Canto del Loco and La Oreja de Van Gogh, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Atencia emphasised the positive impact of the festival on local businesses, saying, ‘Oktoberfest helps energise our economy and combat seasonality.’

With the collaboration of local establishments, this year’s celebration promises to be a memorable one. Join the fun and experience the best of Torre del Mar’s hospitality at Oktoberfest!

Fashion Forward

GET ready for a stylish evening in Rincón de la Victoria! On October 5, the town will host its first ever Fashion Show at the Plaza de la Constitución, featuring seven local businesses showcasing their latest seasonal collections. From children’s and youth fashion to casual wear and party outfits, there’s something for everyone.

Organised by the local Commerce Department, this event aims to support small businesses and boost community engagement. Lola Ramos, the head of the department, stated that around seventy models, selected by the shops, will strut their stuff, highlighting the quality and trust of local fashion.

Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the importance of initiatives like this, which bring visibility to local businesses while energising the town’s activity. The fashion lineup includes Buba Moda, Tu Ropita Baby, Ciento Once Moda, and the talented young designer Miguel Ángel Ocón, known as MAOG, who will present his collection titled Resilience.

The runway kicks off at 8:30 pm, promising an evening of fun, fashion, and community spirit!

Poppy Ball

GET ready for a night to remember! The Royal British Legion Nerja Branch is hosting the Poppy Ball 2024 on Friday, November 8, starting at 7:15 pm at The Caves Restaurant in Maro. This festive evening promises delightful entertainment featuring Ricky Lavazza and Laura Elen, who are sure to keep everyone on their feet.

Tickets are priced at €50 for members and €55 for non-members, covering a welcome drink, canapés, and a delicious three-course meal with wine and water. With limited availability, early booking is essential to secure your spot.

For reservations, contact Kim Bowe at 711 077 576 or via email at kim_bowe1@hotmail.com. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening while supporting a worthy cause!

