Image: Alcachofa Vega Baja / Facebook.
Ten chefs from the Valencian Community, Madrid, Ibiza and Murcia will compete to create the best dish with artichokes from the Vega Baja in Alicante Gastronómica
The chefs from four autonomous communities have reached the final of the second National Artichoke Competition of the Vega Baja del Segura, scheduled for September 29 at 5:00.PM in the Saborea Costa Blanca space at Alicante Gastronómica.
The Alicante Gastronómica culinary event is taking place from September 27 to 30 at Fira Alacant and brings together professional chefs.
Each chef will use the Vega Baja artichoke as the central ingredient in their dish, focusing on balanced nutrition reflecting the Mediterranean lifestyle.
A jury of gastronomy experts will judge the dishes based on creativity, presentation, flavour, balance, and the use of the artichoke.
The first prize winner will receive €2,000, while second and third place will receive €1,000 and €500, respectively.
The winning chef will also secure a spot at the next National Congress of the Almoradí Artichoke.
The competition aims to promote the versatility of the Vega Baja artichoke and support the agricultural sector.
