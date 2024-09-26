By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 8:48 • 1 minute read

Image: Samaritans in Spain.

Join the fun at Playa Flamenca Citrus Centre on Saturday, October 5, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The bars of the centre come together for a tapas trail in support of World Mental Health Awareness.

Visitors can enjoy a tapa and a drink (wine or beer) for just €3.50 as part of the festivities.

Fun Activities

In addition to the tapas trail, the event will feature a tombola, a “Name the Teddy” contest, football cards, and other fun activities.

Les Holloway, Vice President of Samaritans in Spain, praised the participation of local bars: “It’s great to see all the bars at Citrus Centre collaborating to recognise Mental Health Awareness Week once again. This has become a much-anticipated annual event on the Citrus Centre calendar.”

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day, observed every year on October 10, aims to raise global awareness of mental health issues and promote support for those facing mental health challenges.

Samaritans in Spain

Samaritans in Spain, a vital resource for English-speaking residents, has been operating since 2008 under the registered name Costa Blanca Samaritans.

As a member of Befrienders Worldwide, the organisation follows the UK-based Samaritans model, which has been active since 1953.

Samaritans in Spain offers free, confidential support to individuals in need through their freephone helpline (900 525 100), providing a safe space for people to share their feelings and seek emotional support.

All conversations are confidential and free of judgment, with trained volunteers ready to listen.

Charity Shop

In addition to its helpline, the organisation also runs a charity shop at Punta Marina Commercial Centre on the Costa Blanca, helping to raise funds for their invaluable work.