Fuengirola gets tough on red flag swimming

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 16:55
• 1 minute read
Big fines for bathers on red flag days.
Credit: Freepik.
Fuengirola Council has paved the way for a new law affecting the use of its beaches, which could impose big fines for swimming when a red flag is flying.
The new Beach Ordinance is said to include extending the patrol of lifeguards to include Easter and every weekend on the run up to summer.
Another key change will be the introduction of tougher penalties for disobeying the ban on swimming on red flag days. Ignoring this warning will now be classified as a ‘very serious’ offence, which could lead to heavy fines. Earlier this year, two local police officers had to strip down and swim to the rescue of a drunk woman who decided to take a dip at night when the red flags were up due to fog.
The new regulation also provides for a reduction in the amount of penalties for other infringements, and so seek to strike a balance between deterrence and proportionality.
According to Fuengirola Councillor for Beaches, José Sánchez, these modifications aim to improve safety and accessibility of the beaches while adapting to the current needs of beach users, including the control of activities such as fishing and access for pets outside of the sunbathing season.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
