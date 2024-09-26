By Letara Draghia • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 0:13 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

Germany and Italy are joining forces to push for an early review of the European Union’s CO2 emissions targets for cars. This move, backed by car manufacturers, has sparked debate among environmentalists across Europe.

The revision could potentially shape the future of the automotive industry and impact the expatriate and local community, many of whom rely on cars for daily commuting within the EU.

What’s behind the push for early revision of EU CO2 car targets?

Germany’s Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, has teamed up with Italy, led by Industry Minister Adolfo Urso, in calling for an earlier revision of CO2 targets set for 2025. The current targets, which include a ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035, have caused concern for carmakers in both nations.

Urso stated that the “market conditions have changed,” pointing to the impacts of the ongoing global economic slowdown and the challenges of meeting the ambitious targets. Habeck added that the EU’s CO2 targets “need to be adapted to reflect the realities of today’s market.” This marks a significant shift for Germany, a country known for its leadership in green policies.

The push for an earlier revision suggests that the auto industry is looking to balance environmental goals with economic sustainability. This might mean more leniency on the phase-out of petrol and diesel vehicles, which could benefit those who haven’t yet transitioned to electric vehicles (EVs).

While the call for revision is gaining traction, not everyone is on board. Environmentalists warn that any delay could undermine the EU’s climate goals, especially given the rising urgency to address carbon emissions. On the flip side, the auto industry argues that a balanced approach is necessary to protect jobs and ensure economic stability.