A Clash of Empires
Image: Cartagena.es
CARTAGENA has kicked off its ten-day festival, Carthagineses y Romanos 2024, which runs from September 20 to 29. This annual event, recognised as of International Tourist Interest, commemorates the historical conflicts between the Carthaginians and Romans over 2,000 years ago. The celebration highlights key moments from the Second Punic War, giving locals and visitors a taste of ancient history.
The city of Cartagena, once known as Qart Hadasht under Carthaginian control, became a crucial battleground between the two empires. After the Romans eventually conquered the city, it became an important Roman settlement, which can still be seen today in the well-preserved Roman Theatre.
One of the highlights this year was the journey of the sacred flame, which for the first time started outside the region, in Linares (Jaén). After a 270-kilometre journey, it arrived by boat in Santa Lucía, marking the official opening of the festival camp near Cartagonova Stadium.
Throughout the festival, participants dress in traditional Carthaginian and Roman costumes, re-enacting key historical events. Over the weekend, the ‘festeros’ (festival-goers) made their way to the camp to kick off the celebrations. Events have included the Roman Senate session on September22 and the re-enactment of the Bodas de Aníbal e Himilce (the wedding of Hannibal and Himilce) on September 23.
The festival continues with parades, battles, and performances, offering a unique opportunity to experience Cartagena’s rich cultural heritage. Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for an exciting way to spend your time, the Carthagineses y Romanos festival is a must-see.
Cartagena is home to numerous Roman landmarks that offer a glimpse into the city’s ancient past. Here are some of the must-see sites where Roman architecture is still visible today:
These sites offer a deep connection to Cartagena’s rich Roman past and provide a unique opportunity to step back into history.
