A Clash of Empires Image: Cartagena.es

CARTAGENA has kicked off its ten-day festival, Carthagineses y Romanos 2024, which runs from September 20 to 29. This annual event, recognised as of International Tourist Interest, commemorates the historical conflicts between the Carthaginians and Romans over 2,000 years ago. The celebration highlights key moments from the Second Punic War, giving locals and visitors a taste of ancient history.

The Significance of Qart Hadasht in Cartagena’s History

The city of Cartagena, once known as Qart Hadasht under Carthaginian control, became a crucial battleground between the two empires. After the Romans eventually conquered the city, it became an important Roman settlement, which can still be seen today in the well-preserved Roman Theatre.

A Sacred Flame from Linares Marks a Festival First

One of the highlights this year was the journey of the sacred flame, which for the first time started outside the region, in Linares (Jaén). After a 270-kilometre journey, it arrived by boat in Santa Lucía, marking the official opening of the festival camp near Cartagonova Stadium.

Re-enactments Bring Ancient History to Life

Throughout the festival, participants dress in traditional Carthaginian and Roman costumes, re-enacting key historical events. Over the weekend, the ‘festeros’ (festival-goers) made their way to the camp to kick off the celebrations. Events have included the Roman Senate session on September22 and the re-enactment of the Bodas de Aníbal e Himilce (the wedding of Hannibal and Himilce) on September 23.

Experience Cartagena’s Cultural Heritage in Full Swing

The festival continues with parades, battles, and performances, offering a unique opportunity to experience Cartagena’s rich cultural heritage. Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for an exciting way to spend your time, the Carthagineses y Romanos festival is a must-see.

Roman Landmarks and Architecture in Cartagena

Cartagena is home to numerous Roman landmarks that offer a glimpse into the city’s ancient past. Here are some of the must-see sites where Roman architecture is still visible today:

Roman Theatre – One of Cartagena’s most iconic sites, this well-preserved Roman theatre dates back to the 1st century BC. It could hold around 7,000 spectators and is now a fascinating museum that showcases the city’s Roman heritage.

– One of Cartagena’s most iconic sites, this well-preserved Roman theatre dates back to the 1st century BC. It could hold around 7,000 spectators and is now a fascinating museum that showcases the city’s Roman heritage. Casa de la Fortuna – This Roman house, known as the ‘House of Fortune,’ is a preserved residence that offers insight into the daily lives of wealthy Romans. Its mosaics and murals are still visible, making it a remarkable stop for history enthusiasts.

– This Roman house, known as the ‘House of Fortune,’ is a preserved residence that offers insight into the daily lives of wealthy Romans. Its mosaics and murals are still visible, making it a remarkable stop for history enthusiasts. Decumanus Maximus – A section of the main Roman road in Cartagena, which served as the city’s central thoroughfare during the Roman era. The road leads to several other key Roman structures.

– A section of the main Roman road in Cartagena, which served as the city’s central thoroughfare during the Roman era. The road leads to several other key Roman structures. Roman Forum District – A vast archaeological site where visitors can explore ancient Roman baths, temples, and streets. It’s an excellent place to see how the Romans built their settlements and the social areas they used.

– A vast archaeological site where visitors can explore ancient Roman baths, temples, and streets. It’s an excellent place to see how the Romans built their settlements and the social areas they used. Byzantine Wall – While primarily Byzantine, this structure incorporates Roman elements. It’s located near the Punic Wall and provides an impressive example of ancient defensive architecture.

– While primarily Byzantine, this structure incorporates Roman elements. It’s located near the Punic Wall and provides an impressive example of ancient defensive architecture. Augusteum – This temple was dedicated to Emperor Augustus, and its remains, along with an adjacent forum, reveal the religious and political importance of the site during Roman times.

These sites offer a deep connection to Cartagena’s rich Roman past and provide a unique opportunity to step back into history.

