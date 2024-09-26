By EWN • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 16:48 • 2 minutes read

Is it worth getting solar panels in Spain?

Energy costs are skyrocketing in Spain, so installing solar panels could help to save you big money on your energy bills.

Investing in the natural characteristics of Andalusia makes perfect sense for your pocket. According to the University of Malaga, we enjoy more than 3,000 hours of glorious sunshine every year in this part of the world. So why not make it an economic benefit? Solar energy is rapidly becoming a preferred solution and smart investment for homeowners on the Costa del Sol.

The potential for money savings is enormous. With soaring energy prices, the return on investment (ROI) of a solar installation is becoming quicker and potentially profitable. On the Costa del Sol, most homeowners can see ROI in just 4 to 5 years. It’s possible to live through the summer months without paying electricity bills and with significantly reduced bills in winter.

If you rent out a property, solar panels instantly increase its attractiveness and value, as renters are often on the lookout for cost savings on their bills. A solar installation also boosts the value of your home, especially now that an ‘energy certificate’ is needed to sell your property. A solar installation can significantly reduce your home’s dependency on the grid and give you a better rating, and therefore the chance to bump up the price when it is time to sell.

For those with electric vehicles, charging with solar-generated electricity will make an important impact in fuel costs, and swimming pools can be warmed with year-round free power.

In an era of environmental concerns, solar energy offers an eco-friendly alternative. By producing your own solar power, you reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to cleaner, greener energy. The more households that use solar, the lower the demand for non-environmentally friendly and polluting electricity.

SolpanelExperten installs solar panels for homes and office buildings throughout Costa del Sol. As well as supplying a clean energy source, they offer a solar energy monitoring app which allows customers to see how much power they are using; financing of installations; and a very low maintenance technology.

The Costa del Sol is the optimal place to have solar panels and generate your own solar energy. With up to 320 days of sunshine a year, you have the opportunity to quickly regain the money you invested in your own solar energy.

Getting things done in Spain is often a complicated process, but installing solar panels is actually easy. And we take care of all the practicalities, which makes your effort minimal. A free quote is available from the SolpanelExperten website, or contact Babak directly on +46 703 221 727, or Sebastian on +34 683 111 743.

