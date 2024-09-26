By Letara Draghia • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 23:05 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

In response to growing concerns over aggression towards teachers, Italy is reviving a policy that holds students accountable for their behaviour through a “grades for conduct” system.

This initiative, led by the Italian government, reflects a broader cultural push to restore “old-school” respect for teachers and tackle escalating violence and disrespect in Italian schools.

What is Italy’s ‘Grades for Conduct’ policy?

The new law, approved in September 2024, allows poor student conduct to directly impact their academic progression. Under this system, if a student exhibits disruptive or violent behaviour, their grades could suffer, potentially even leading to them failing the school year. Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara, argued that such measures are necessary “to re-establish respect for teachers and ensure a healthy learning environment”.

The policy is a response to recent incidents where teachers have faced verbal and physical attacks from students.

Supporters, including members of Italy’s right-wing League party, have welcomed the move. Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini emphasised the need for restoring cultural respect in the classroom, stating that “respect for teachers and our culture must be brought back into the classroom”. They argue that this policy sends a clear message that poor behaviour will not be tolerated and will have tangible consequences on a student’s future.

However, not everyone agrees with the severity of this approach. Critics warn that the policy could disproportionately affect students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who might struggle with behavioural issues due to external factors beyond their control. They argue that rather than punishment, schools should focus on counselling to address the root causes of aggression.

Whether Grades for Conduct will succeed in curbing school aggression or further deepen existing educational divides remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Italian mothers have complained that school holidays are too long.