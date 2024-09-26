Mayor Ana Mula opens new school year

By Adam Woodward •
Fuengirola Mayor praises essential coordination between schools and council.
Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola, officially inaugurated the 2024/25 school year at Sohail School on Tuesday, September 26.
In her speech, she highlighted the excellent coordination and collaboration between the different AMPAs (parent/teacher associations), educational centres and the council, as well as the council’s solid and unwavering commitment to maintaining and developing Fuengirola’s education facilities.
She opened by paying a special homage to the former headmaster of Sohail School, Damian Viruel, who passed away six months ago. The mayor recalled how he had made the school his home and all the staff and pupils part of his own family, achieving so much for so many students and staff at Sohail school.
Much of the focus of the mayor’s speech highlighted the council’s dedication to updating and improving education facilities, the €1.6 million budgeted for maintenance and improvements, giving the example of current works underway to revamp and add anti-slip surfaces to the sports courts at 7 schools, all of which supported and projected the image of the ‘Fuengirola brand’.
Ana Mula also paid tribute to the children, 20 of whom were in attendance, representing all the schools in the town. She hoped they would take advantage of every minute in class and enjoy life in and outside of school. She then made them promise to have some good grades to show her when she returned at some point in the year.
The ceremony concluded with the mayor being played out by brass instrument musicians from the Conservatorio Profesional de Música Costa del Sol with upbeat tunes including Abba’s Gimme, Gimme Gimme, and The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together.’
