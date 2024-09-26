By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 13:20 • 2 minutes read

Move over political pundits; monkeys are now in the game of predicting US election results. Credit: Pixabay, Tada Images

Bizarre Study Says Monkeys Know the Answer.

We already knew that monkeys could raid homes for food and coordinate sadistic revenge attacks against unsuspecting dogs, but what we didn’t know is that they could predict the outcome of an election until now.

In one of the strangest studies to hit the worlds of science and politics, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have turned to rhesus macaques to forecast whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will come out on top in November’s presidential showdown.

Monkeys Predicting US Elections?

Yes, you read that right. These brainy primates have been examining photos of the two candidates, and researchers are hoping their gaze patterns might give us a sneak peek at who will be the next President of the United States. But how you ask, can monkeys predict such a high-stakes contest? Well, it turns out these furry fortune-tellers might have an eye for spotting losers.

Why Monkeys May Be Better at Picking Losers Than Political Pundits

The research team, who also studied macaques’ gazing habits in previous US elections, found the monkeys had a pretty decent track record of picking losers. In fact, across a whopping 273 senate and governor elections from 1995 to 2008, the monkeys picked the losing candidate 54.4% of the time.

How Rhesus Macaques Are Being Used to Forecast the Presidential Race

In monkey society, staring at the alpha is a huge no-no; it’s a sign of disrespect. So, when these macaques lock eyes with a candidate’s photo for longer, it’s likely because they don’t see them as a threat, which, oddly enough, seems to make them the losing candidate. A 2014 research project from Oxford University already found that a monkey’s brain will be different depending on its social ‘class‘ within the group. Essentially, leaders and followers have different brains.

The Surprising Connection Between Monkey Behaviour and Election Outcomes

As reported by Science Magazine, when it comes to the all-important presidential elections, however, their accuracy dipped slightly to 50.4%. But in crucial swing states, they boosted their success rate to 58.1%.

Monkey Predictions: Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris in 2024

But what about the two US headline candidates, Trump and Harris? Interestingly, the study shows that monkey gaze bias has consistently set Trump apart from Democratic opponents. While they struggled to predict against Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, Kamala Harris is a whole new ball game, apparently.

Based solely on how the monkeys perceive her, researchers believe she might just stand the best chance of victory out of all recent Democratic contenders.

Monkey Business or Real Science? The Study’s Track Record

Although the study is interesting, the monkeys do seem to have a slight bias of their own. When given a choice between male and female candidates, they tend to look longer at the women. Could this be a secret clue in Harris’s favour? Or is it just monkey business?

Can Monkeys Predict Swing State Outcomes? Here’s What the Research Says

Could these swing states be the key to understanding how the monkeys’ predictions play out in the 2024 election?

The research shows that monkeys have had some success in swing states, boosting their accuracy up to 58.1%.

Will the Monkeys Get It Right Again? Predicting the 2024 Election Outcome

So, will the primates’ instinctive predictions prove correct? We’ll have to wait for November to find out whether their gaze truly has the power to foresee political history.