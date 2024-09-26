News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 12:26 • 2 minutes read

Summer Festivals to Return Image: Shutterstock/ Artie Medvedev

Summer Success

TORROX is making plans for another exciting summer, having allocated nearly €112,000 in grants to support four beloved local festivals! The Loona Summer Festival, Festival Taytantos, Closing Summer, 90’s Lovers, and Cajonea drew in tens of thousands of visitors this past season, making it a memorable summer for the town, according to Mayor Óscar Medina.

The funding will ensure these events return next year, with the Loona Summer Festival, which took place on August 3 in El Morche and featured Omar Montes, will receive €49,230. The 90’s Lovers and Closing Summer Festival, held on August 30-31 at La Granja, will receive €25,028. The flamenco-themed Cajonea festival was awarded €20,049, while the Taytantos Festival, which included an ABBA tribute on June 29, will receive €17,667.

Mayor Medina stated that these grants showcase the local government’s commitment to enhancing cultural activities in Torrox, further establishing the town as a top destination for fun and tourism on the Axarquia coast!

Farewell Summer

THE Under Dog, an animal rescue service, in the Axarquia area, dedicated to helping forgotten and challenging cats and dogs, celebrated a successful End of Summer picnic. The event brought together dog lovers and their pets, raising an impressive €503 through donations. Organisers were thrilled with the turnout, which helps cover ongoing expenses for the rescue.

As cooler weather approaches, The Under Dog is excited to start organising walks and hikes for their foster dogs. Anyone interested in joining can get in touch—the dogs love outdoor adventures!

The rescue’s next event, ‘Bubbles & Bargains,’ will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Featuring their friend Ness, a talented sommelier, the event promises a fun mix of shopping and bubbly. Contact The Under Dog for more details at theunderdogspain.com!

Nordic Network

Los Nórdicos Almuñécar, a non-profit association founded in 2004, is back after summer with a lively lineup. This group, dedicated to creating friendships between Spanish and Nordic people, offers activities to share Nordic cultures and provide support to its members.

On October 16, Christine and Ingrid will kick off a new course in Mexican bag braiding, perfect for creative minds. Monday golf also makes its much-anticipated return. If you’re interested in joining, email Britt Marie at brittmarieschonfeldt070@gmail.com.

There’s much more in store, so visit their website, losnordicos.com, for all the details. Whether you’re a regular or new to the area, Los Nórdicos has something for everyone! Join in and build lasting connections in Almuñécar.

Bus-ting Demand

RECENTLY the Consorcio de Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Málaga (CTMAM)( Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Málaga Area) has stepped up bus services in response to rising passenger numbers in Almogía, Rincón de la Victoria, Colmenar, and Antequera. Record-high demand for various lines prompted immediate enhancements in collaboration with local governments.

In Rincón de la Victoria, the M-160 line now features larger 15-metre buses, adding 30 extra seats per trip. This upgrade will significantly increase the annual capacity by nearly 195,090 seats for the route to Málaga. Additionally, three smaller buses are being replaced to further boost annual offerings by 585,270 seats.

Colmenar is also benefiting, with added services on the M-251 line during peak times. These upgrades come just in time as Rincón de la Victoria celebrates the Semana de la Movilidad (Mobility Week), offering free transport on urban routes. The CTMAM is committed to continuously monitoring passenger demand to ensure efficient and quality public transport services across the region.

