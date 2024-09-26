News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 2 minutes read

Charity Challenge

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR hosted the first edition of the ‘Run Rún Solidario’ on Saturday, September 21, drawing more than 500 participants. This 6-kilometre race and charity walk took place in the scenic surroundings of the Salinas Regional Park and the port area. Organised by AFEMAR, the event aimed to raise awareness of mental health and the important work the association does in the Mar Menor region.

The race kicked off after a lively performance by Ballet Kebanna, with Javier Meroño Fernández of Vive San Javier taking first place in 21 minutes. He was followed by José Moreno González and local runner Francisco Mariano Martínez Morales. In the women’s category, Ana Isabel Fernández Díaz of Rajaos Runner crossed the finish line in 25 minutes, 49 seconds, followed by Gladys Cecilia Arriaga Londa and Encarni Cortés Sarabia.

The event, which promoted a family-friendly atmosphere, was supported by the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Council, the Region of Murcia, and a host of local sponsors. Participants enjoyed a beautiful day in nature while supporting a meaningful cause.

Retail Therapy

CARTAGENA’S Outlet Fair is back and will take place from October 4 to 6, returning to its original location at Plaza Juan XXIII. For the first time, businesses won’t have to pay for their stands, thanks to the support of the Cartagena City Council and regional funding.

Belén Romero, the city’s commerce councillor, highlighted that this initiative reaffirms their commitment to supporting local businesses. ‘By covering the costs, we ensure small businesses can thrive and remain a vital part of our city’s economy,’ she said.

The fair will feature 40 stands, showcasing a wide range of products, from clothing to home decor, with two stands reserved for fitting rooms. Open from 10 am to 9 pm, it promises to attract many visitors, benefitting not only retailers but also local hospitality businesses.

This community-backed event is expected to boost both shopping and the local economy, offering residents and tourists a chance to snag bargains while enjoying Cartagena’s atmosphere.

Storm Shield

THE San Javier community is making strides in flood prevention with the construction of a new rainwater management system. During a recent visit, Water Minister Sara Rubira announced that the infrastructure will be capable of holding up to 3.6 million litres during heavy rainfalls.

With an investment of €2 million, the project began in July and is expected to finish by the end of 2025. The new system aims to capture rainwater runoff, preventing it from flowing into the Mar Menor. Rubira highlighted that once completed, the system will not only channel water to the local treatment plant but also contribute to new green spaces in the area.

‘We’ll have a park with landscaped areas, playgrounds, and even a pet park, enhancing the quality of life for San Javier residents,’ she said. Additionally, the system will be sustainable, as it will irrigate the park using collected rainwater.

This initiative complements other ongoing projects, reflecting the regional government’s commitment to managing water resources effectively and investing a total of €14.6 million in local infrastructure improvements.

