Prostate cancer prevention

Published: 26 Sep 2024

From the age of 60, four out of ten men develop some condition related to prostate cancer

Experts recommend regular tests such as PSA analysis and digital rectal exams, especially in men over the age of 45.

The Da Vinci robotic surgery offers the best outcomes for patients requiring radical prostatectomy.

On the occasion of Prostate Health Day, celebrated across Europe every 15th of September, Dr Sven Petry, Head of the Urology Department and expert in Robotic Surgery at Quirónsalud Hospital in Torrevieja, warns that from the age of 50, the likelihood of developing prostate disorders increases significantly. By the age of 60, 40% of men show some focus related to prostate cancer.

The most common prostate disorders

According to Dr Sven Petry, the three most common prostate conditions are prostatitis, which is an infection of the prostate, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and prostate cancer.

Although these conditions are unrelated, they share certain symptoms. “Hyperplasia and sometimes prostate cancer can cause difficulty in urination due to the pressure the enlarged prostate exerts on the urethra,” explains Dr Petry. “In the case of prostatitis, the symptoms are different, such as high fever, pain when urinating, and pain during ejaculation due to acute inflammation of the gland.”

The importance of prevention and early detection

Prostate cancer tends to grow slowly, allowing many patients to be diagnosed at early stages. “When detected early, the likelihood of a cure is extremely high,” says Dr Petry. For this reason, experts recommend regular tests such as PSA analysis and digital rectal exams, particularly for men over 45.

While there are no specific preventive measures for prostate cancer, urology specialists agree that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key. “A balanced diet, rich in Mediterranean foods and low in fat, along with physical exercise, an active sex life, avoiding smoking, and moderate alcohol consumption, are universal recommendations for reducing the overall risk of cancer,” advises Dr Petry.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja pioneers in robotic surgery

Quirónsalud Hospital in Torrevieja has extensive experience in robotic surgery, having been one of the pioneering hospitals at the national level to implement and train its surgeons in the use of this technology fifteen years ago.

As Dr Sven Petry explains, thanks to the Da Vinci robotic surgery system, “Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital offers the best treatment with the best outcomes for prostate cancer patients who require radical prostatectomy.”

Regarding the many advantages, the specialist highlights improved recovery of urinary continence as well as the full restoration of erectile function, with higher success rates compared to traditional surgery.

“Another advantage is the quick recovery of the patient, who can return to a completely normal life within four weeks after being discharged,” concludes the urological robotic surgery specialist at Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

For more information about urological robotic surgery, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQro4nE21Ok&t=1s