 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2047
Published: 26 Sep 2024

WORD SPIRAL

1 Limb; 2 Bill; 3 Lion; 4 Neat; 5 Teak; 6 Kiss; 7 Spiv; 8 Vast; 9 Trio; 10 Oslo; 11 Ogle; 12 East; 13 Tier; 14 Rapt; 15 Tsar; 16 Rani. VENISON

QUICK QUIZ

1 River Calder; 2 Cliff Richard; 3 Narcissus; 4 Little Richard; 5 Costa del Sol; 6 Gyles Brandreth; 7 The Atlantic; 8 Nickel; 9 Façade; 10 Nova Scotia.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Sheet anchor; 9 Log; 10 Tradition; 11 Theta; 13 Elapsed; 14 Entomb; 16 Repose; 18 Prelate; 19 Beset; 20 Guileless; 21 Won; 22 Stateliness.
Down: 2 Hug; 3 Extra; 4 Abased; 5 Coinage; 6 Omissions; 7 Clothes pegs; 8 Inadvertent; 12 Extremist; 15 Meanest; 17 Reveal; 19 Basin; 21 Was.

QUICK

Across: 5 Weak; 7 Collective; 8 Daft; 10 Sage; 12 Ava; 13 Climax; 16 Limbo; 18 Gel; 20 Spar; 21 Rapt; 22 Mat; 24 Cater; 25 Finish; 26 Mar; 27 Pass; 29 Lush; 33 Irrational; 34 Perm.
Down: 1 Low; 2 Flea; 3 Acne; 4 Wig; 5 Wed; 6 Affix; 9 False; 10 Salami; 11 Pig; 13 Couch; 14 Mere; 15 Alarms; 17 Iran; 19 Stern; 23 Tic; 25 Flute; 27 Pity; 28 Shop; 30 Him; 31 Dry; 32 May.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Signs, 4 Saucers, 8 Paredes, 9 Arbol, 10 Respetar, 11 Alga, 13 Result, 15 Fevers, 18 Bend, 19 Regresar, 22 Alive, 23 Cartero, 24 Scandal, 25 Éstos.
Down: 1 Separar, 2 Girls, 3 Suddenly, 4 Sisear, 5 Uvas, 6 Embalse, 7 Selva, 12 Pear tree, 14 Sonrisa, 16 Serious, 17 Pencil, 18 Brass, 20 Sheet, 21 Mend.

NONAGRAM

cede, cedi, code, deco, dent, dice, diet, dine, dint, done, dote, edit, iced, need, node, teed, tend, tide, tied, toed, cited, coned, dicot, ditto, donee, edict, noted, tined, toned, toted, coined, deceit, decent, denote, detect, detent, docent, encode, netted, tented, tinted, codeine, dinette, enticed, noticed, DETECTION.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2047
HARD

Hard Sudoku 2047
GOGEN

Gogen 2047
ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2047
Eugenia

