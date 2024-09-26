Puzzle Solutions Edition 2047

By Eugenia • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 10:40 • 1 minute read

crossword at newspaper with coffee

WORD SPIRAL

1 Limb; 2 Bill; 3 Lion; 4 Neat; 5 Teak; 6 Kiss; 7 Spiv; 8 Vast; 9 Trio; 10 Oslo; 11 Ogle; 12 East; 13 Tier; 14 Rapt; 15 Tsar; 16 Rani. VENISON

QUICK QUIZ

1 River Calder; 2 Cliff Richard; 3 Narcissus; 4 Little Richard; 5 Costa del Sol; 6 Gyles Brandreth; 7 The Atlantic; 8 Nickel; 9 Façade; 10 Nova Scotia.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Sheet anchor; 9 Log; 10 Tradition; 11 Theta; 13 Elapsed; 14 Entomb; 16 Repose; 18 Prelate; 19 Beset; 20 Guileless; 21 Won; 22 Stateliness.

Down: 2 Hug; 3 Extra; 4 Abased; 5 Coinage; 6 Omissions; 7 Clothes pegs; 8 Inadvertent; 12 Extremist; 15 Meanest; 17 Reveal; 19 Basin; 21 Was.

QUICK

Across: 5 Weak; 7 Collective; 8 Daft; 10 Sage; 12 Ava; 13 Climax; 16 Limbo; 18 Gel; 20 Spar; 21 Rapt; 22 Mat; 24 Cater; 25 Finish; 26 Mar; 27 Pass; 29 Lush; 33 Irrational; 34 Perm.

Down: 1 Low; 2 Flea; 3 Acne; 4 Wig; 5 Wed; 6 Affix; 9 False; 10 Salami; 11 Pig; 13 Couch; 14 Mere; 15 Alarms; 17 Iran; 19 Stern; 23 Tic; 25 Flute; 27 Pity; 28 Shop; 30 Him; 31 Dry; 32 May.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Signs, 4 Saucers, 8 Paredes, 9 Arbol, 10 Respetar, 11 Alga, 13 Result, 15 Fevers, 18 Bend, 19 Regresar, 22 Alive, 23 Cartero, 24 Scandal, 25 Éstos.

Down: 1 Separar, 2 Girls, 3 Suddenly, 4 Sisear, 5 Uvas, 6 Embalse, 7 Selva, 12 Pear tree, 14 Sonrisa, 16 Serious, 17 Pencil, 18 Brass, 20 Sheet, 21 Mend.

NONAGRAM

cede, cedi, code, deco, dent, dice, diet, dine, dint, done, dote, edit, iced, need, node, teed, tend, tide, tied, toed, cited, coned, dicot, ditto, donee, edict, noted, tined, toned, toted, coined, deceit, decent, denote, detect, detent, docent, encode, netted, tented, tinted, codeine, dinette, enticed, noticed, DETECTION.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE