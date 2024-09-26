Social scene round-up for Almeria

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 17:00 • 3 minutes read

This town is bringing together its community and embracing other cultures Credit: Ayuntamiento de Cuevas del Almanzora

Here are a few upcoming events taking place in the province of Almeria featured in the most recent edition of the paper.

Celebrating togetherness

Discover the culture and gastronomy of a region while celebrating International Tourism Day.

Cuevas del Almanzora is gearing up to celebrate International Tourism Day with a three-day cultural extravaganza from September 27 to 29, focusing on this year’s theme, “Tourism and Peace.”

The event, organised by the Department of Tourism and Culture, aims to highlight the region’s rich cultural heritage while fostering respect and unity among visitors.

Activities kick off on September 27 with free Open House Days, granting free access to museums and tourist spots across the town.

One of the weekend’s highlights is a tasting of traditional local products, accompanied by a prize draw at the Castle of the Marquis of Los Velez on Friday.

Saturday morning offers storytelling for children with “The Pirate Al Dugali,” followed by a poetry recital of Jose María Martinez Alvarez de Sotomayor’s work at the Casa Figueras.

Families can enjoy Sunday’s unique Phoenician Ostrich Egg Painting Workshop, inspired by ancient funerary art; For this event, advance registration is required by calling 639 575 631 or 950 548 707.

Councillor Juana Haro emphasised that tourism is “one of the best ways to learn about and experience other cultures,” encouraging everyone to join the celebrations and explore the town’s diverse cultural history.

Oktoberfest in Mojacar

Oktoberfest is coming to Mojacar Playa once again with more music, more activities, and more beer.

From Friday 11 to Sunday 13 October, De Tap Room will be celebrating its second edition of Oktoberfest in Mojacar.

“This year we’ll have more music, more activities and of course more beer,” states the organisers, with 26 taps available of craft beer, from breweries on the Levante coast and national breweries.

Five local breweries will also be there, including Insana, El Cantero, Cervezas El Cabo, Althaia and De Tap Room Mojacar.

In addition to the beer, there will be food stalls with an array of cuisines, one of which will be offering a barbecue “where the meat is seasoned with spices made in Mojacar.”

De Tap Room will also be hosting activities, where the winners will receive prizes such as free beers or discount vouchers for local businesses.

Local animal shelter, PAWS is setting up a stall, providing information about the charity as well as collecting donations.

Plus, you can bring your dog to compete in the dark circuit, a series of obstacles with the winning pup receiving a puppy treat.

This year’s edition of Oktoberfest is in collaboration with the Mojacar Town Hall and Spectrum FM, “joining forces to give Mojacar an unforgettable weekend”

Mucho Mass jazz

On September 26, Bar Mucho Mass Albox is bringing a night of jazz from expert musicians.

Following the success of its first jazz evening in July, Bar Mucho Mass Albox is hosting its second edition on Thursday, September 26.

The bar invites you to “join us for dinner” with a three-course surprise menu “plus dessert!” upon reservation.

Accompanying the secret menu is a world-class live performance from jazz and soul singer Debbie Davis and pianist Aure Ortega.

Davis, originally from Guyana, gained early recognition and was chosen to sing at The Royal Albert Hall before arriving in the UK in 1976.

Debbie now continues to develop her talent and love of diverse music, moving into the soul and jazz scene.

Aure Ortega is a pianist, keyboardist, arranger and composer born in Lorca, winning awards for his symphonic works featured in Lady and the Tramp and The Jungle Book.

Together, the two artists effortlessly harmonise to bring you a performance you neither can miss nor will forget.

The event will run from 7 pm until 10 pm at Bar Mucho Mass, located on Calle Embajador Inocencio Arias 6, Albox.

Tickets to the event are €6, or €18 including the three-course surprise menu, and can be reserved by calling the establishment at 644 09 61 31.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.