Spain’s New Tourist Rules Cause Uproar

With Storm Aitor set to sweep through parts of Spain bringing high winds and heavy rainfall, there’s another storm coming. However, this new storm is bringing something very different.

Tourism bosses are up in arms, but the Spanish government insists new laws coming in on October 1 are key to keeping holidaymakers safe and cracking down on crime.

Come October 1, anyone booking a hotel or holiday rental in Spain will face tighter scrutiny. Hotels, Airbnbs, and hostels across the country will be required to collect detailed personal information from tourists, right down to their bank details and card numbers.

But are these new rules a step too far?

Some argue it’s a necessary move to keep Spain safe. Others fear it’s a “data grab” that will cripple the country’s already overburdened tourism sector.

What Are Spain’s New Tourist Rules?

From October 1, Spain’s Royal Decree 933/2021 will mean that hotels, holiday rentals, and hostels around the country will need to gather more detailed personal information from tourists, including bank details and card numbers. While critics have slammed the rules as heavy-handed, Spain’s Interior Ministry (“Ministerio del Interior”) argue it’s all about security.

Royal Decree 933/2021: What Tourists Need to Know

The new rules apply to anyone staying in hotels, Airbnb rentals, hostels, or any type of accommodation across Spain. All information collected will be passed straight to local police using a new digital system. The data will, in theory, be used to track criminals trying to fly under the radar in Spain.

Tourism Industry Reacts to Spain’s New Data Collection Laws

But many tourism bosses aren’t buying into it and view the move as a paperwork nightmare that will add another bureaucratic hurdle for Spain’s tourism industry. Spain already has what is arguably one of the most bureaucratic systems in Western Europe, with paperwork galore for Spaniards and foreigners alike.

“The government want to know who’s staying in hotels and holiday apartments,” said Malaga hotel manager Alberto Madrid. In the eyes of the Spanish government, this isn’t just more paperwork; it’s a crucial tool for fighting terrorism, organised crime, and other serious threats that have been on the rise. Criminals from all over the world flock to the Spanish coasts to hide in plain sight among the 80 million plus tourists that Spain gets every year.

With the number of visitors flooding back post-pandemic, the authorities argue that it’s more important than ever to tighten up the system. While some industry leaders have expressed concerns over the workload, the government insists the rules have been postponed several times to give businesses plenty of time to prepare. Now, they say, it’s time to act.

How Will Spain’s New Laws Affect Your Holiday?

What Personal Information Will Be Collected from Tourists?

Under the new law, up to 18 pieces of personal information will be taken from every tourist. This may include:

Full name and surname

Passport number and nationality

Date of birth

Full home address

Phone number and email address

Payment information, including card details and bank account numbers

Travel companions’ names and your relationship to them

Date and time of check-in and check-out

Is Spain’s New Law a Necessary Security Measure or an Invasion of Privacy?

Critics are already dubbing it a ‘data grab’ that goes way beyond what’s necessary and infringes on Spanish civil liberties.

The Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT), which represents over 16,000 venues, is among those sounding the alarm, saying the new requirements are confusing and difficult to implement. Accusing the policy of being “legally weak, lacking clarity, and adding an extra administrative burden.”

Bureaucratic Nightmare or Safety First? Spain’s Hotels Sound the Alarm

Is gathering extra information from tourists is a small price to pay for a safer stay?

The government’s stance seems to be that they understand the tourism industry’s concerns but that safety must come first. These measures will, in theory, help them deter criminals from setting up shop in places like the Costa del Sol.

Spain’s golden beaches haven’t changed, but behind the sun and surf, some fear that the country’s tourism experience is becoming more guarded than ever, with personal details at the heart of it all.

Can Spain’s New Rules Really Deter Crime?

Supporters believe, that this new system might help Police catch unscrupulous criminals like the “Brad Pitt gang” sooner. But will it really?

Or will it just be more paperwork for law-abiding visitors?

With the clock ticking down to October 1, Spain’s government is holding firm on its decision, determined to safeguard both locals and holidaymakers alike. While the tourism industry adjusts to the new rules, the message is clear: Spain remains open for business and safer than ever.