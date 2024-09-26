By Letara Draghia •
Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 22:13
• 1 minute read
Credit: Shutterstock
MEP Alvise Pérez has admitted to receiving €100,000 in cash payments without paying taxes. The revelation comes amidst a broader investigation into black money funding practises, raising eyebrows both in Spain and across the European Union.
In a candid admission during a press conference, Alvise Pérez, an MEP representing the far-right political group Se Acabó la Fiesta (SALF), acknowledged that he had accepted the cash sum, but claimed it was linked to his campaign work. He has since become a focal point in a broader investigation into illegal political funding. Reportedly, Pérez stated that the funds were provided to cover campaign expenses. However, the MEP failed to declare the income, meaning that taxes on the sum were never paid.
Pérez’s political standing has made the situation even more controversial. Representing the far-right, he has built a reputation on advocating for law and order, making this recent confession particularly damaging. Critics are calling for his resignation, arguing that someone in a position of power should be held to the highest standards of accountability.
On the other hand, his supporters argue that the incident is being blown out of proportion, claiming that it reflects the complexities of campaign funding in Spain rather than intentional wrongdoing. Many suggest that the situation could reveal gaps in regulatory oversight that need addressing, rather than simply focusing on Pérez as an individual case.
View all finance news.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.