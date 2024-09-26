By Letara Draghia • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 22:13 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock

MEP Alvise Pérez has admitted to receiving €100,000 in cash payments without paying taxes. The revelation comes amidst a broader investigation into black money funding practises, raising eyebrows both in Spain and across the European Union.

In a candid admission during a press conference, Alvise Pérez, an MEP representing the far-right political group Se Acabó la Fiesta (SALF), acknowledged that he had accepted the cash sum, but claimed it was linked to his campaign work. He has since become a focal point in a broader investigation into illegal political funding. Reportedly, Pérez stated that the funds were provided to cover campaign expenses. However, the MEP failed to declare the income, meaning that taxes on the sum were never paid.

Is Alvise Pérez’s tax avoidance scandalous in context?

Pérez’s political standing has made the situation even more controversial. Representing the far-right, he has built a reputation on advocating for law and order, making this recent confession particularly damaging. Critics are calling for his resignation, arguing that someone in a position of power should be held to the highest standards of accountability.

On the other hand, his supporters argue that the incident is being blown out of proportion, claiming that it reflects the complexities of campaign funding in Spain rather than intentional wrongdoing. Many suggest that the situation could reveal gaps in regulatory oversight that need addressing, rather than simply focusing on Pérez as an individual case.

