Spanish royals under scrutiny

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 20:45 • 2 minutes read

Bárbara Rey and Juan Carlos I. Photo Credit, GTRES on X

Private photos have been published of Spain´s Juan Carlos I and actress Bárbara Rey getting up close and personal, and the pair are not impressed.

Dutch magazine `Prive´ has published some personal photographs of monarch Juan Carlos I (86-years-old) and actress, Bárbara Rey (74-years-old) together, in which the pair appear to be kissing. The photos support rumours that have surrounded the two for quite some time, speculating on the nature of their relationship.

The couple have been under scrutiny for years, with many querying how close they are, and although initially Bárbara and Juan Carlos both denied the rumours to be true, eventually the actress began to open up and share some details about the couple´s relationship. However, the photos have been published without the consent of either Bárbara or Juan Carlos, and in an interview with journalist Silvia Taulés via videocall on Telecinco´s new programme, `TardeAR´, the royal has expressed his fury at the intimate private photos being publicised.

It is still unknown exactly how the Dutch publication got access to the photos, and as a result of this, Bárbara has confirmed that she has ordered her lawyers to investigate. This said, due to the fact that Bárbara´s son, Ángel Cristo Junior, features both on the front cover of the same edition of the magazine as well as in an interview, suspicions point towards him as having been the person who leaked the images to the press. Since Bárbara herself has not personally sold the rights to the photos, and neither has the monarch, whoever is responsible could find themselves in big trouble.

The Spanish royal family have been under scrutiny for some time

Unfortunately, the act has come at a time when Queen Letizia´s father-in-law had just managed to unite the royal family for the first time since his departure to the United Arab Emirates and is considered by the royals to be aimed at hurting the elderly monarch more so than anything else, despite the somewhat turbulent relationship that Bárbara has had with her son during recent months.

Bárbara herself was unaware that the photos had been broadcast until national press enlightened her by initiating contact on Wednesday morning. Murcia´s morning show `Espejo Público´ on Antena 3 had commented on the images and wanted to find out Bárbara´s personal thoughts on the matter. In response to suggestions that her son might be involved, the actress is said to have responded that it would be disappointing if he was responsible and she refused to comment any further.

In an interview with `De Viernes!´, Ángel Cristo Jr. admitted that it was he who had taken the photos of his mother and Juan Carlos as a thoughtful gesture, but denies responsibility for leaking the images to the Dutch magazine, despite speculation amongst Spanish national press.