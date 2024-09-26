Tallow lights the night: Noche de las Velas

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 16:52 • 1 minute read

Candlelight and a starry night made Mojacar a beauty to behold once more Credit: Turismo de Mojacar

Up in the Cabrera mountain in the whitewashed Moorish old town of Mojacar, lights were off and the streets were lined with candles to create a magical night.

On Saturday, September 21, residents and visitors of Mojacar experienced one of its most magical nights with the highly anticipated celebration of Noche de las Velas, or Night of the Candles.

Starting at 8 pm, all artificial lights in Mojacar Pueblo were turned off, and more than 7,000 candles were placed and lit around the village, illuminating the gorgeous cobbled streets and creating a “magical atmosphere.”

Complimenting the candle-lit night was an array of live entertainment, from guitarists and pianists, from traditional Andalucian music to jazz, with thrilling fire dancers and marching drummers, all filling the streets with vibration and life.

The mayor of Mojacar, Fran Garcia, emphasised the importance of this event and how it allowed the town, and its people, to shine.

“The Night of the Candles is one of our most treasured festivities,” Garcia says, “It is a night to show the beauty of our municipality with unique illumination.”

Garcia also expressed his gratitude to all those involved in realising this magical night, stating “I would like to thank everyone who volunteered to light the more than 7,000 candles that illuminated our streets and created a magical atmosphere.”

The Night of the Candles displays Mojacar in a new light, and brings together residents and visitors alike, creating an event of community spirit, celebrated with music, performances and gastronomy under a starry night surrounded by tallow light.

