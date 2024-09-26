By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 13:59
• 2 minutes read
Water Supply Under Strain
Image: Shutterstock/ R_Tee
AS drought conditions continue to plague the region of Axarquia, Vélez-Málaga residents are facing increased water restrictions. Since June 30, 2023, the town has imposed limits on water usage, which have now been extended to cover more areas including Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez, Almayate, Valle-Niza, Benajarafe, and Chilches.
The increased water restrictions began on September 21, the water cuts will occur from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, totalling nine hours of daily restrictions. These measures aim to manage dwindling water supplies effectively. The town hall and Aqualia, the water supply company, will monitor the situation and update residents on any further changes in the coming days.
In an effort to ease the restrictions for the Real Feria de San Miguel, scheduled for September 24-29, local authorities are working on solutions to lessen the impact on festivities. However, if conditions worsen, further restrictions may be necessary. The Junta de Andalucía plans to hold a meeting before the month ends to evaluate the ongoing drought and its effects across the province.
As the drought conditions in Axarquia continue to escalate, residents need to take proactive measures to conserve water. While the primary responsibility for managing water resources during drought conditions lies with the government, residents can also play a vital role in conservation efforts. Here are some effective ways individuals can contribute to managing water usage:
By making small changes in daily habits, residents can significantly impact water conservation efforts during this challenging drought period. Together, we can help protect our valuable water resources.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.