By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 13:59 • 2 minutes read

Water Supply Under Strain Image: Shutterstock/ R_Tee

AS drought conditions continue to plague the region of Axarquia, Vélez-Málaga residents are facing increased water restrictions. Since June 30, 2023, the town has imposed limits on water usage, which have now been extended to cover more areas including Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez, Almayate, Valle-Niza, Benajarafe, and Chilches.

Nightly Water Cuts: What Residents Need to Know

The increased water restrictions began on September 21, the water cuts will occur from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, totalling nine hours of daily restrictions. These measures aim to manage dwindling water supplies effectively. The town hall and Aqualia, the water supply company, will monitor the situation and update residents on any further changes in the coming days.

Future Meetings and Plans from Junta de Andalucía

In an effort to ease the restrictions for the Real Feria de San Miguel, scheduled for September 24-29, local authorities are working on solutions to lessen the impact on festivities. However, if conditions worsen, further restrictions may be necessary. The Junta de Andalucía plans to hold a meeting before the month ends to evaluate the ongoing drought and its effects across the province.

How Residents Can Help Mitigate the Drought

As the drought conditions in Axarquia continue to escalate, residents need to take proactive measures to conserve water. While the primary responsibility for managing water resources during drought conditions lies with the government, residents can also play a vital role in conservation efforts. Here are some effective ways individuals can contribute to managing water usage:

Reduce Water Usage at Home: Shorten Showers: Aim for showers of five minutes or less to save gallons of water.

Aim for showers of five minutes or less to save gallons of water. Turn Off Taps: Turn off the water while brushing teeth, washing hands, or shaving.

Turn off the water while brushing teeth, washing hands, or shaving. Fix Leaks Promptly: Regularly check for and repair any leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes. Conserve Water in the Garden: Use Drought-Resistant Plants: Opt for native or drought-tolerant plants that require less water.

Opt for native or drought-tolerant plants that require less water. Water Early or Late: Water plants during early morning or late evening to minimize evaporation.

Water plants during early morning or late evening to minimize evaporation. Mulch Around Plants: Apply mulch to garden beds to retain moisture and reduce the need for frequent watering. Limit Watering of Lawns: Implement Smart Watering Practices: Water only when necessary and consider using a drip irrigation system to target roots directly.

Water only when necessary and consider using a drip irrigation system to target roots directly. Embrace Xeriscaping: Transform lawns into xeriscaped gardens that are more sustainable and require less water. Spread Awareness: Educate Family and Friends: Share tips on water conservation and encourage others to adopt water-saving habits.

Share tips on water conservation and encourage others to adopt water-saving habits. Participate in Local Initiatives: Join community programs focused on water conservation and drought management. Stay Informed: Follow Local Guidelines: Keep updated on water restrictions and guidelines set by the town hall and local authorities to ensure compliance and contribute to collective efforts.

By making small changes in daily habits, residents can significantly impact water conservation efforts during this challenging drought period. Together, we can help protect our valuable water resources.

