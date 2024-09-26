VIII Mojacar Golf Tournament

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Sep 2024 • 16:53 • 1 minute read

Look over the sea while proving your skills at the Mojacar Tournament Credit: Marina Golf Mojacar /fb

Show off your skills while surrounded by the beauty of the Mediterranean coast at the VIII Mojacar Town Tournament.

On Saturday, October 5, Mojacar is holding an individual Stableford golf tournament with two categories.

The event is hosted at the prestigious Marina Golf Course, managed by UGOLF, located on the coast of Almeria overlooking the gorgeous Mediterranean Sea. The course was designed by Ramon Espinosa whose “philosophy was to combine flat areas with mountainous areas in a small space” intertwining the course with three lakes.

The tournament will begin at 9 am and features two categories – the closest ball to the hole and the longest drive – with both categories offering the chance of prizes for first or second place.

Following the tournament, there will be an award ceremony held at the golf course, a cocktail party and a bonus raffle draw courtesy of Hotel Servigroup.

Prices to enter the tournament vary depending on whether you are already a member of UGOLF; for members it is €20, and for visitors it is €40.

To sign up, simply contact the organisers by email at info@marinagolf.com or by telephone 950 13 32 35.

Marina Golf urges all lovers of Golf to sign up and not “Miss the best moment to play our favourite sport in our favourite town.”

