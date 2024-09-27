4 days walking in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 19:38 • 1 minute read

Thousands gather for the 4 Days Walking event. Credit: 4Days Walking, Facebook

Marbella, 4 Days Walking, one of the biggest walking events in which 3,000 people are expected to take part, begins this on October 3 and continues until Sunday 6.

So far, over 2,000 walkers have signed up from 17 countries and organisers are inviting people to take part in one, two, or all four days of the event designed to promote healthy habits. There are 15 different routes to choose from depending on fitness and how challenging a route participants are ready to take on.

What began in 2011 as a group of friends setting themselves a fun challenge has morphed into a massive yearly event involving thousands of people hoping to get in shape and meet new and interesting people along the route. Every year, the event becomes bigger and more attended, and even flights have been chartered from around Europe to attend the event.

Four days of healthy walking starting from La Plaza del Mar

The Plaza del Mar will be the starting point on Marbella’s promenade for the 10, 20, and 30-kilometre routes, then continuing on to a variety of points of interest through the city. On the final day, Sunday, October 6, the last stretch of each of the routes will be along the promenade and the Via Gladiolo back to cheering crowds at the Plaza del Mar.

Two new routes, called ‘Marbella 2 Days Challenge’, have been added this year for Saturday 5 and Sunday 6, with a climb from Plaza del Mar to Ojén through the mountain. This way, attendees will not only come to enjoy the routes and the challenge of an uphill hike, but also the gastronomy, leisure, and culture of the neighbouring pueblo blanco.

Event includes live music & after parties

The online registration for 4 Days Walking, including 4Days Fiesta After Parties, is €85, while the online registration for 1 or more days walking is €25 per day. During the event at the registration desks, 4 days of walking incl. 4Days Fiesta After Parties, are €95 and day tickets are €28. Preregistration can be done at marbella4dayswalking.com.