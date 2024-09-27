A guide to Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa

By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 11:34 • 4 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

Spain has become a top destination for digital nomads, thanks to its good quality of life, vibrant cities and weather, and, of course, its Digital Nomad Visa.

If you, or someone you know, are planning to relocate to Spain, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Spanish Digital Nomad Visa, from eligibility requirements to how to apply.

Why Spain is the perfect destination for digital nomads

Spain consistently ranks among the best countries for digital nomads. It’s no surprise that Spain has emerged as a hotspot for remote workers, with its laid-back lifestyle, affordable cost of living and excellent internet infrastructure. Spain was recently ranked the top destination for digital nomads in Europe, beating strong competitors such as Portugal and Croatia.

The Digital Nomad Visa is a relatively new initiative aimed at attracting remote workers from around the world, making it easier than ever to live and work in Spain.

What is Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa?

Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa allows non-European Union citizens to live and work remotely in Spain while being employed by companies based outside of the country. Introduced as part of Spain’s ‘Startup Act’ in 2023, this visa offers a more streamlined process for remote workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs looking to establish a base in Spain.

The Digital Nomad Visa provides holders with temporary residency for an initial period of one year, with the possibility to extend up to five years, depending on individual circumstances.

Who is eligible for the Digital Nomad Visa in Spain?

To apply for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa, you’ll need to meet certain requirements. Here’s a quick rundown:

– Non-EU or EEA citizens : This visa is only available to those outside the European Union or European Economic Area. If you’re an EU citizen, thanks to the freedom of movement within the European Union, you can live, work, or study in Spain without requiring a special visa or permit.

– Remote work requirements : You must be employed by a company outside Spain or have clients based internationally. Freelancers and entrepreneurs are also eligible, as long as they meet this condition.

– Minimum income threshold : You must earn at least €2,646 per month from your employment or freelance work.

– Work experience or education : Applicants should either have three years of work experience or possess a university degree related to their field of expertise.

– No criminal record : A clean criminal record is required, with no offenses within the past five years.

For a detailed breakdown of the criteria, you can check Spain’s official consulate information.

How to apply for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa

Step 1: Gather all necessary documents

– Valid passport : Ensure your passport is valid for at least one year from the date of application.

– Proof of remote work or freelance contracts : You’ll need to show contracts with foreign companies or clients.

– Bank statements or proof of income : These documents must demonstrate that you meet the minimum income threshold.

– Proof of qualifications : Provide either proof of a university degree or certificates demonstrating at least three years of relevant work experience.

– Health insurance : Private health insurance is mandatory for visa applicants.

– Clean criminal record document : You can request this from your local police station in your home country.

Step 2: Submit your application

Once you’ve gathered all your documents, submit your application through a Spanish consulate or embassy in your home country. Alternatively, if you’re already in Spain on a tourist visa, you may be able to apply from within the country, although this can depend on individual circumstances.

The processing time for the Spanish Digital Nomad Visa typically ranges from 20 to 30 days, so plan accordingly.

Step 3: Register as a resident

When approved, you’ll be granted temporary residency in Spain for one year. Once you arrive, you’ll need to register with the Spanish authorities and obtain a foreigner’s identification number – Número de identidad de extranjero (NIE). This number is crucial for everyday activities such as opening a bank account or signing rental contracts.

For those looking to make Spain their long-term home, you can renew your Digital Nomad Visa for up to five years, provided you still meet the necessary criteria.

Taxes for digital nomads in Spain

One of the main concerns for digital nomads is taxation. While Spain offers a good quality of life and relatively low cost of living, it does have high tax rates compared to other countries in Europe. However, digital nomads can benefit from favourable tax treatment under Spain’s ‘Beckham Law.’ This special tax regime allows remote workers to pay a flat tax rate of 24 per cent on income up to €600,000 for the first six years. Any income above €600,000 will be taxed at a whopping 47 per cent. For more details on taxation and how it applies to your specific situation, consult a recommended tax advisor.

Popular cities for digital nomads in Spain

Whether you’re looking for a bustling city or a tranquil seaside town, Spain has it all. Some top locations in Spain for digital nomads include:

– Barcelona : A tech hub with a vibrant expatriate community, great food, and beautiful architecture.

– Valencia : Known for its relaxed vibe, affordability and stunning coastline.

– Madrid : Spain’s capital offers endless cultural attractions and strong business opportunities.

– Malaga : A sunny southern city perfect for those looking to enjoy the typical Mediterranean lifestyle.

For a deeper dive into the best places to live as a digital nomad, check out this guide to Spain’s top cities.

If you’re coming from the UK and wondering about the logistics of relocating, take a look at this handy guide for UK expatriates.

Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa opens the door for remote workers to enjoy one of the most desirable countries in Europe. For more detailed information on moving to Spain, check out the expatriate hub, Exlitore.