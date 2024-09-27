Almeria gets a fifth Michelin Star restaurant

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 14:49 • 1 minute read

Restaurante Gines Peregrin joins the list of Michelin Starred restaurants in Almeria Credit: Restaurante Gines Peregrin

Almeria’s culinary scene shines brighter than ever with five restaurants now under the Michelin Star umbrella.

The prestigious Michelin Guide has just added Gines Peregrin to its list, making it one of the five recommended restaurants in the capital alongside Travieso, Tony Garcia, Salmantice, and VIVO Gourmet.

This young, vibrant eatery in the heart of Almeria is quickly making its mark, led by chef Gines Peregrin.

The restaurant recently earned accolades in the Repsol Guide and won the title of Tapas Champion in Almeria, recognising the talent and determination of the chef, as the French publication stated, “Dreams do not come true on their own, to conquer them you have to pursue them.”

After honing his craft in Holland, “where he gained experience as a cook, discovering numerous techniques and flavours from all over the world, Chef Peregrin returned to Almeria, where he now masterfully blends Mediterranean flavours with international influences.

Located on Mendez Street, the intimate space offers a unique dining experience with a constantly evolving menu.

The Michelin Guide praised his ability to fuse traditional cuisine with avant-garde touches, stating, “Here they say that perfection doesn’t exist, but magic does, and it is through it that they try to achieve excellence every day.”

As the Michelin Guide states, “in (Gines) small but cosy restaurant, he seeks to revisit traditional cuisine from avant-garde concepts.”

Describing his method, Michelin says, “He always takes the Mediterranean essence as a base, but also provokes the astonishment of the diner by incorporating culinary nuances from other cultures (Japan, Mexico, Peru…) into the dishes.”

Gines Peregrin invites guests with the motto “Come and see,” offering an experience that feels like home: “This is your home, and you can come and see us whenever you want; our team will treat you like one of the family, spending a cosy time where everything is possible.”

With only 30 seats, the restaurant ensures a welcoming ambience, providing dishes “reinvented, seasonal, and made with love.”

Chef Gines Peregrin’s hard work has paid off and is receiving the international recognition he deserves, while further establishing Almeria as a gastronomy hot spot.