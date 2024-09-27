By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 14:23 • 1 minute read

Almeria is investing in its tourism for national and international reach Credit: Shutterstock

Almeria capital is launching an ambitious campaign to elevate its status as a prime tourist destination, both nationally and internationally.

With a budget of around €214,000, co-financed by the Andalucia Government and the City Council, Almeria aims to strengthen its presence across multiple platforms, enhancing its positioning on Google and social media.

The campaign will showcase Almeria‘s attractions in four languages, featuring advertisements in cinemas across Spain, on the Madrid metro, and in a prominent Barcelona shopping centre.

Two renowned travel influencers will also play a pivotal role in spreading the word on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Tripadvisor, sharing their experiences at Almeria’s hotels, restaurants, and leisure activities and pushing Almeria’s charm internationally.

The City Council believes that “travel influencers are a direct and effective way of reaching potential travellers, turning Almeria into the new fashionable place.”

“Influencers know what their public likes, and therefore they are the best content creators to promote the city,” the City Council adds.

The company awarded the contract will be responsible for the creation of the advertisements, recorded in four languages, which will be projected in cinemas across the nation.

The new brand was most recently presented at FITUR, the International Fair for Tourism, in Madrid, showcasing Almeria’s new motto: Almeria, change your perspective.

Councillor Joaquin Perez de la Blanca outlined that the campaign will include a 20-second video displayed on 2,300 screens across 39 Madrid metro stations, running six times an hour during peak travel times over 31 days.

The video will display Almeria’s best qualities and showcase its opportunities for hiking and sports, along with its vibrant local culture and stunning natural surroundings.

Another key highlight of the initiative is a billboard at Sol Madrid station, which will host an Instagram selfie competition, offering participants the chance to win a weekend stay in Almeria.

To participate in the Instagram competition, travellers will have to take a selfie next to it and post it on their social network, tagging and naming the social account of the Almeria City Council.

This bold move is set to boost Almería’s visibility and turn it into Spain’s next must-visit destination.