By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 15:15 • 2 minutes read

Almeria showcased its Smart City model in Malaga Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

Almeria is blazing a trail in urban transformation with its ambitious Almeria 2030 Strategic Plan, focusing on technology, sustainability, and innovation.

Mayor of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez showcased the city’s strides at the Greencities & S-Moving Forum in Malaga, where more than 75 cities gathered to promote smarter, sustainable city models.

Key projects under Almeria’s ‘Smart City’ model include the Almeria Smart Mobility system, a pioneering AI and Big Data-driven solution to improve city traffic.

Maria del Mar Vazquez stated, “Technology, sustainability and innovation are the three principles on which the City Council has based its innovative projects on, such as Almeria Smart Mobility, a pioneering system in smart and sustainable mobility to improve traffic in the city”

Launched in April, this initiative offers seamless travel planning for residents while optimising road traffic management.

The mayor describes the initiative as “an intelligent mobility system, supported by cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence and massive data analysis, which meets different objectives that benefit both the user, when planning their trips, and the City Council in the management of road traffic”.

Vazquez emphasised Almeria’s leadership in water sustainability, noting that “Almeria today consumes half the water it consumed thirty years ago,” despite a growing population.

The city, which has implemented cutting-edge water leak detection systems, is now the first Andalusian municipality to join the Step by Water Alliance.

Thanks to its municipal desalination plant, Almeria is avoiding water restrictions despite ongoing droughts, “And this is thanks to the foresight and planning of the City Council,” Maria added.

On the energy front, the city reduced energy consumption on its promenades by 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

Looking forward, the mayor explained that the Almeria 2030 Strategic Plan is based on the vectors of mobility and communication, agro-industry, blue economy, education and employment, innovation and Smart Cities, culture and sustainable tourism, climate change and diversity and social inclusion.

“The City Council works transversally with the University, the private sector and Almeria civil society to analyse the weaknesses, threats, opportunities and strengths of the city and create projects to build the Almería of the future”, Maria said.

The province will also host the Sun&Blue Congress, Europe’s largest annual meeting on Tourism and the Blue Economy, in November, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainability and smart city innovation.