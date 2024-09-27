Croma Trio at Clarence

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 2:10 • 1 minute read

Croma Trio in perfect syncopation. Credit: Croma Trio Instagram.

Unmissable and outstanding talent in the form of Croma Trio play Clarence Bass Club on Friday, October 4.

Croma Trio should be categorised as Contemporary Jazz, but there is an unmistakeable funky element partially hidden within their sound. The double bass of Marc Sánchez, coupled with the drums of band leader Guillem Salles, give a hat tip to the 90s Blue Note revival, and just a suggestion of BeBop.

The Contemporary Jazz part comes in with the continual surprises and interspersed direction changes. There’s a delicacy of touch mixed with the strength and confidence of a set of musicians sure of what they are doing. As is the case with many attempts and Contemporary Jazz, there is a teasing that lures the listener into thinking this is going to be a dance tune.

What cannot be in doubt is Croma Trio’s talent, almost as awe-inspiring as the compositions of Salles. In concert, they perfectly complement each other’s skills in jazzified conversation, an element sometimes lacking in many Jazz groups today.

Croma Trio play Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos on Friday, October 4 at 10pm. Tickets can be bought on the door for €11.