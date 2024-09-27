By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 16:24 • 1 minute read

Credit: X

The world is mourning the loss of one of the most iconic and beloved actresses, Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away at the age of 89 today.

Known for her distinctive presence on both stage and screen, Smith’s career spanned seven decades, earning her international acclaim and cementing her status as a brilliant actress.

Dame Maggie Smith’s acting career

Maggie Smith was born 28 December 1934 in Essex, England, and began her acting career in the 1950s. She quickly became a renowned figure in British theatre, earning accolades for her work with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

She won her first Academy Award in 1969 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and followed it up with a second Oscar for California Suite in 1978. Over the course of her career, Smith accumulated five BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globes, four Emmys, and even a Tony Award, becoming one of the few actors to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. In 1989, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Smith the title of Dame, recognising her extraordinary contributions to British entertainment culture.

Many fans will remember Dame Maggie Smith fondly for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. This was a role that introduced her to a new generation of fans worldwide. Her biting wit and wisdom as the head of Gryffindor house endeared her to millions. Equally, her role as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey earned her even more fans, particularly for her sharp-tongued but lovable character, Violet Crawley.

Tributes from around the world for actress Maggie Smith

Tributes have poured in from across the globe. Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed the news, stating that Smith “passed away peacefully in hospital” this morning. Fellow actors and fans have shared their grief. Social media has been filled with heartfelt messages.

Dame Maggie Smith, you will be deeply missed.

