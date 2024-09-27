Dance for all in Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
From one of the shows at Festival Marbella Todo Danza.
The Marbella TodoDanza festival will bring together 14 dance companies with over 50 dancers and more shows and venues in the previous 14 years of this festival.
The main hub will be the Ciudad de Marbella theatre, but also many works will be presented in the street, the ‘Museo de Grabadao’ and the Fernando Álcala library.
The festival of dance used to be held in Spring, but this year, Marbella Council and the TodoDanza organisers decided to move it to October in order to better expand and diversify the event. This year’s planning has been more focused on opening up the art form to a broader audience that all ages and backgrounds can enjoy and appreciate.
The programme of events begins on Saturday, October 5 at the theatre with ‘Dique’, by the Nova Galega production company, combining traditional Galician dance with contemporary moves. There will, of course, be traditional Flamenco dance and a broad selection of more contemporary dance arrangements. An added feature this year will be dances aimed at capturing the interest of children by taking around shows to Marbella schools.
On Thursdays from 7pm throughout the festival, TodoDanza performances will be presented at the Museo de Grabado, specifically choreographed for the museum space. The festival runs from October 5 to November 15, mostly centres around the Marbella city theatre and the Museo de Grabado, but watch out for announcements of other shows in less expected venues.
