Discover the Authentic Flavors of Turkey at Lokanta in La Cala de Mijas

La Cala de Mijas has just welcomed a new culinary gem, Lokanta, nestled in the charming Jardin Botánico area. This family-run Turkish restaurant, headed by the husband-and-wife duo, Nicole and Roberto, brings a taste of Turkey to the Costa del Sol, offering a dining experience rich in tradition and flavor.

Roberto, an experienced chef, has crafted a menu inspired by his Turkish traditional recipes. The mezze selection is a true delight, with options such as creamy hummus, spicy pil pil, juicy chicken wings, and grilled vegetables served with a tasty tomato sauce and garlic yogurt. For vegetarians, the stuffed dolma, filled with flavorful rice, aubergine, and pepper, is a must-try.

Lokanta’s main courses feature a variety of succulent kebabs, including the famous Adana kebab, all served with homemade garlic sauce and fresh pita bread. Roberto’s pil pil dish has also become a local favorite, though he keeps the secret to its incredible flavor closely guarded.

End your meal on a sweet note with baklava, or enjoy a glass of Raki, a traditional Turkish spirit. Lokanta serves alcohol and an excellent selection of wines to complement your meal.

With wheelchair access, ample parking, and reasonable prices, Lokanta makes for a comfortable and enjoyable dining experience. Starting from October 1st, Lokanta will be open daily from 13:00, Monday to Friday Saturday from 17.00pm Closed on Sunday, offering a special lunch menu at just €15 per person. Reservations are recommended, as this Turkish delight is quickly becoming a favorite among locals.

Sponsored