‘El Batman’ Went to War with Local Council

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 27 Sep 2024 • 17:59 • 1 minute read

A man dressed as ‘Batman’ Descended upon Gran Canaria to Remove Yellow Lines and Restore Parking for Locals

Na na na na na na na na ….. A mysterious masked vigilante dressed as the Dark Knight took matters into their own hands in La Isleta, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, by removing yellow lines imposed by the city council on Roque Guinart street. The Caped Crusader waged relentless war against the local Council in 2023, using the swift, righteous hand of justice to wipe away yellow parking lines.

Word spread throughout the community. It started as just a whisper.

‘El Batman‘ had descended upon the island. It was soon an open secret.

His true identity was not known to authorities, but the rumours spread like wildfire. There was a buzz on the streets, in the shops, everywhere you went.

Along with this act of civil rebellion, they left a cheeky message for the residents: “Dear neighbours, I’m giving you your parking spaces back,” signed by none other than “your vigilante, Batman.” They even added the iconic bat symbol to their handiwork.

With a black spray can in hand, ‘El Batman‘ erased the Council’s no-parking lines to the obvious delight of the neighbourhood. Soon after, cars started filling the street again, as Televisión Canaria cameras caught the whole scene.