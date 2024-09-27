Evictions: Tenants or Squatters. Professional Legal Support for Property Disputes.

By EWN • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 12:50 • 2 minutes read

Conflicts between landlords and tenants often escalate into complicated legal issues. If someone occupies your property without permission (squatting), the situation becomes even more challenging. At White-Baos Lawyers, we provide extensive support, from negotiating outside of court to full legal assistance in proceedings. In today’s article we address these situations with a series of quick questions and answers that we hope are of use to any readers in such situations:

What are the common conflicts between landlords and tenants?

Conflicts often arise regarding lease terms, rent payments, and property use, leading to complex legal issues.

What challenges are associated with squatting?

Evicting unauthorized occupants often involves legal complexities, including determining the length of occupancy and the applicable eviction procedures. Additionally, landlords may face delays if the occupant is deemed vulnerable, requiring mediation before proceeding with eviction.

When can landlords initiate an eviction process?

Landlords can initiate an eviction process when tenants fail to pay rent, misuse the property, or remain in the property after the lease has expired. Other valid reasons include if the landlord requires the property for personal use, as long as this is stipulated in the lease agreement.

Can a landlord evict a tenant for personal use?

Yes, if the landlord needs the property for themselves or his/her close family, and this was included in the lease contract signed by both parties, they can initiate eviction if the tenant refuses to leave.

What should landlords do if a property is squatted?

The eviction process depends on how long the property has been occupied. If less than a year, a quicker procedure can be used; if longer, a different legal approach is needed. In both cases, it is primordial to act quick.

What does Spain’s Housing Law 12/2023 require from landlords?

Landlords with multiple properties (big owners with more the five or ten properties, depending on the area) must try mediation and may face delays in eviction processes if the occupant is vulnerable.

Are landlords allowed to cut off utilities or change locks?

No, these actions can lead to serious legal consequences, including charges for coercion or illegal entry.

What should I do if I have rental issues?

Contact us for expert legal guidance. An eviction process, whether against a tenant with whom there have been issues, or against a person who has illegally occupied the property, involves complex procedures. At White-Baos Lawyers we will assist you in navigating the eviction process effectively.

