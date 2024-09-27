By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 16:16 • 1 minute read

A Lifeline for Camposol Image: Facebook/ FAST

FAST, the First Aid Support Team on Camposol shines through all weather conditions to support its essential services.

The Vital Role of FAST Care in Camposol

Made up of dedicated volunteers, FAST plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between medical emergencies and ambulance arrival. Their tireless efforts ensure that help is always on hand when it’s needed most.

Community Support: How Donations Keep FAST Running

The team is deeply grateful for the generous donations from the community, which are vital for covering their monthly operating costs. Their monthly operating costs of around €2,000 are vital for maintaining their lifesaving services. Every contribution helps maintain their lifesaving services, allowing them to provide first-aid assistance to those in need.

A Strong Community Connection: Local Support for FAST

The cheerful waves and support from locals reflect a strong sense of community solidarity. FAST’s commitment to serving Camposol, regardless of the weather, highlights its passion for keeping everyone safe and healthy. Together, they ensure that help is always just a moment away.

