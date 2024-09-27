By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 19:21 • 2 minutes read

Johnny Depp brings back his beloved character to Donostia Hospital Credit: Shutterstock

Johnny Depp Surprised Children at Donostia Hospital as Captain Jack Sparrow During the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Johnny Depp made a heartwarming appearance at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastian, Spain, dressed as his iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow, on September 26.

Johnny Depp visits Donostia Hospital as Jack Sparrow during San Sebastian Film Festival

While attending the San Sebastian Film Festival, the 61-year-old actor took a break from the spotlight to visit the hospital’s Pediatrics and Oncology ward, bringing joy to the young patients there.

Depp, who has a history of dressing up as his Pirates of the Caribbean costume for special visits, interacted with the children, played games, and stayed true to his character throughout the visit with his signature walk and slurry-English accent.

The hospital expressed gratitude on social media, stating, “From all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support, and his energy, as well as to @sansebastianfes for having facilitated this visit.”

The visit was well-received, with the local newsagents highlighting how Depp remained fully in character, ensuring that every child experienced the magic of meeting Captain Jack Sparrow.

Photos of Depp’s visit quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), spreading joy to fans worldwide who have missed seeing Sparrow since his last on-screen appearance in 2017s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Depp has appeared as Jack Sparrow in hospitals since the dawn of the character

Depp’s ongoing commitment to visiting children’s hospitals as Captain Jack Sparrow is well-documented.

From Vancouver and Paris to London and Brisbane, the actor has used his star power to lift the spirits and put a smile on the faces of young patients around the globe.

This dedication only adds to his charm, reminding many why his portrayal of the quirky, lovable pirate continues to resonate, even years after the last Pirates of the Caribbean film was released.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise first set sail in 2003, with Depp starring alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in “The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

The swashbuckling adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swan have undeniably left a mark on pop culture, and Depp’s visit to the hospital only further cements his legacy as a beloved figure.

Johnny Depp is in Spain for the premier of his film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness

Depp’s appearance at the Donostia University Hospital comes on the heels of his latest directorial venture, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which premiered at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and during a press conference on September 24, Depp shared his personal connection with the project.

“Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright,” he remarked with a laugh, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

He also hinted at the challenges he faced during his highly publicised 2022 defamation trial with Amber Heard, saying, “Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact.”

After a tumultuous period, Depp’s visit to the hospital is a reminder of his enduring kindness and connection to his fans.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard, who settled the defamation lawsuit by paying Depp $1 million after a jury sided mainly with him, has since moved to Madrid with her 3-year-old daughter, living a quieter life.