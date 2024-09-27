Mojacar’s celebrates National Guide Dog Day

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 27 Sep 2024 • 19:37 • 1 minute read

Mojacar celebrated its hardest workers; the canines Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Mojacar Celebrates National Guide Dog Day with Awards and a new canine unit in the Pueblo plaza.

On Friday, September 27, Mojacar’s Plaza Nueva came alive as locals gathered to celebrate National Guide Dog Days.

Attendees were treated to a thrilling canine exhibition showcasing the incredible work that guide dog units perform across Spain.

Students from CEIP Bartolome Flores were among those lucky enough to witness the dedication of these dogs and their handlers.

A highlight of the event was the IV National Awards Ceremony for Canine Guides, where the most outstanding dogs, handlers, and units were recognised for their exceptional contributions to citizen safety.

The event also marked the introduction of the Local Police of Mojacar’s new canine unit, reinforcing the municipality’s ongoing commitment to enhanced training and security.

This exciting addition promises to boost the safety and well-being of the community.

The celebration was a perfect blend of appreciation, inspiration, and a renewed dedication to keeping Mojacar safe, making it a day to remember for all who attended.

