Netiquette: how to avoid being misunderstood

Sometimes, we can express ourselves much better through the written word than through the spoken word. Other times, however, we can be thoroughly misunderstood.

Most people will have an experience of miscommunication via a text message or a WhatsApp, or even worse, have faced the repercussions of sending a non-too-pleasant message to the wrong person. When posting words publicly or on social media, the consequences of writing the wrong thing in the wrong way can have a significant impact on the intended message and on the responses received.

The written word can be all too easily misunderstood

DO YOU AGREE?

Sorry if I seemed like I was shouting there, I was just trying to highlight a point. But this is where it can all go terribly wrong. Writing in capitals is one of the fastest ways to annoy the reader. I once worked with a woman who ALWAYS WROTE IN CAPITAL LETTERS and it riled everyone else in the team.

So, what´s the best way to avoid confrontation when publishing words online?

According to Netiquette, the word coined to describe `net etiquette´, there are a number of things one can do to ensure that their content is received and understood as intended.

How to avoid being misunderstood

One such thing is to replace the use of CAPITAL LETTERS with italics or by highlighting the point in bold. Doesn´t that feel more peaceful straight away? Of course, the obvious thing to do when posting anything publicly, sharing on social media or even when writing a message or WhatsApp of any significance is to ensure that all spelling and punctuation is correct. Your (not `you´re´or `ur´) message will be much better appreciated in their (not `there´ or `they´re´) opinion if the message is grammatically correct too (not `to´).

Emojis can be great at softening a sentence or helping to convey the intended emotions, but too many can be an exaggeration and become distracting from the main point. Exclamation marks and question marks are also better used with consideration, as when placed inappropriately, or even worse, used repetitively at the end of a sentence, it reads as if the writer is being too pushy or dominating, doesn´t it???!!!

Nonetheless, whatever one might feel about all of the above, it is worth remembering that publicly criticising anybody about such faux pas is also not great Netiquette. Always try to be as professional as possible, and this includes resisting the urge to comment or post about emotional or provocative subjects spontaneously, late at night or after a couple of glasses of wine. Much better to sit on it and wait until the morning, or until a time when one has a much clearer head and a more alert brain response. After all, the power and reach of social media and the internet is astronomical and we never know who might read our words (our employer, perhaps?). Get it wrong and it could easily come back to haunt you with a big bite.