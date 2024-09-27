New stars from Annie, at Salón Varietés

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 14:37 • 3 minutes read

Dottie-Mae Cadden & Malissa Carver. Credit: Salon Varietes.

It’s been 11 long years since ‘Annie’ last graced the stage of the iconic Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola. That production, directed by the legendary Peter Mitchell and choreographed by the ever-talented Peter Height, wowed audiences with its spectacular performances, living up to the high standard of theatre at the Salón, a characteristic that continues today.

Flashback to 2013: The excitement was palpable as both kids and adults lined up to audition, hearts pounding as they faced the nerve-racking task of impressing the production team. And few could forget the shining star of that production, none other than a 10-year-old Melissa Carver, who stole the show in the lead role.

Melissa Carver reflects on a career which started at Salón Varietés

Melissa, reflecting on her big break, said, ‘Annie was my first show at the theatre in March 2013. The audition process was arduous. I don’t think there were nearly as many kids, but there were a few callbacks, and it felt quite daunting and gruelling to me at the time. Every time the phone rang, I was so nervous. Peter Mitchell had a lot of faith in me, as I was comfortable as a singer but hadn’t explored acting so much.’

Melissa Carver went to comment, ‘It was so cool to work with the adults, and I especially looked up to Simone Kennedy, who played Grace Farrell. I was well looked after and had so many people to look up to who inspired me.’

Now, at 23 years old, Melissa has become a staple on the Costa del Sol entertainment scene, dazzling audiences in multiple shows at the Salón, including standout performances in Cinderella, Aladdin, and Carousel, to name just a few.

New shining star in role of Annie

But the story doesn’t end there; she’s still shining at the Salón Varietés, this time taking over the role of Grace Farrell and sharing the stage with the Costa del Sol’s newest next big talent, rising star 10-year-old Dottie-Mae Cadden playing the lead role.

Dottie-Mae, a student at Stagecoach Performing Arts who’s no stranger to the Salón’s spotlight. She enjoyed the crowds in last year’s Oklahoma as part of the chorus. Now she is stepping into the role of a lifetime, Annie. And this year’s audition process was nothing short of fierce for director Owain Griffiths and choreographer Alexandra Avery. With over 50 girls vying for the coveted role of Annie, the competition was intense, and the production team had their hands full with countless re-call auditions.

In the end, after weeks of heated discussions and some tough choices, the team selected a shortlist of 18 incredibly talented youngsters who’ve worked tirelessly through the scorching summer heat to bring this beloved show to life. The casting of the orphan roles proved especially challenging, with so many gifted kids giving it their all. But rest assured, the final cast is top-notch, and they’ve nailed it.

Dottie-Mae Cadden crowned new Annie.

Dottie-Mae tells us, ‘I auditioned for Annie because I loved the first show, Oklahoma, that I did at the Salón in October last year, which was amazing and I loved every little bit about it.’ After nearly a month of nail-biting auditions, the choice was made, and Dottie-Mae Cadden was crowned the new Annie. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical production, and keep an eye out for the future stars who could be next in line to light up the Salón Varietés stage.

The show premiers on October 2 and goes on until October 13. Times can be checked and bookings made at salonvarietes.com or by calling 952 474 542. The ticket price is €25, and they are selling fast.