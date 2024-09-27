Proyecto Gato Almanzora celebrate a milestone

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 15:57 • 1 minute read

Proyecto Gato Almanzora has reached a milestone after two years of hard work Credit: Mari Mar Alfonso Perez /fb

Proyecto Gato Almanzora, a group dedicated to the weather of stray cats and cat colonies, has reached a massive milestone.

Proyecto Gato is a cat-dedicated, active group of multinational people based in the Almanzora Valley and was recently approved for charity status by the Andalucian Government.

Following a law passed in 2023, the Almanzoran group focuses on Trap, Neuter and Return, a humane and effective approach to safely decrease the size of cat colonies.

Celina, the president of Proyecto Gato Almanzora, has worked tirelessly for almost two years for the TNR program (CER in Spanish) to be implemented by all of the town halls in the local area, and her efforts have finally paid off.

As of September 23, Albox town hall has now come on board and will be working in collaboration with Proyecto Gato Almanzora to register all of the colonies and carry out TNR which will greatly benefit the health and welfare of the community cats.

Proyecto Gato’s trained volunteers humanely trap stray cats and take them to the vet to be neutered and returned to their colonies, as stated by the organisation, “We focus on the TNR of colony cats as we believe by controlling the population, we are also assisting in the health and welfare of the cat colonies.”

The mayor of Albox, Maria del Mar Alfonso, announced on social media “Today we have signed the collaboration agreement with the “Almanzora Cat Project Association” to work on the implementation of the CER method and management of feline colonies in Albox.”

Looking forward, Albox Town Hall has also applied for a grant of €80,000 to support the implementation of the method.

Thanks to the work of Celina and her group, Proyecto Gato Almanzora, local stray and feral cats will be sterilised and better cared for, monitoring individual cats’ health and improving the community’s relationships with stray animals.

