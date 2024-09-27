By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 12:12 • 1 minute read

Investing in Community Safety. Image: Rincondelavictoria.es

THE construction of a new fire station in Rincón de la Victoria has officially begun, backed by a significant investment of €4.3 million from the Málaga Provincial Council. Located on a spacious 5,700-square-metre plot in Parque Victoria, the facility is set to enhance emergency response capabilities across the region, serving both local residents and the influx of tourists.

Construction Begins on New Fire Station

Málaga’s Provincial Council President, Francisco Salado, laid the first stone for this essential infrastructure, which will house the headquarters of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters (CPB) and the Emergency Coordination Centre. Designed with modern amenities, the single-story building will feature a fire station, administrative offices, a gym, and dormitories for personnel.

Enhanced Emergency Response for Local Residents and Tourists

This new facility aims to replace the outdated current station, allowing for a team of 20 firefighters, including new vehicles and equipment to improve response times to incidents across the area, including Rincón de la Victoria and nearby communities.

Commitment to Public Safety and Firefighter Welfare

In the past four years, the Provincial Council has invested over €30 million in building new stations and upgrading equipment, reflecting a commitment to enhancing public safety. With this investment, both the quality of service and working conditions for firefighters will significantly improve, ensuring better protection for the community.

