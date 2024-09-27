By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 12:12
• 1 minute read
Investing in Community Safety.
Image: Rincondelavictoria.es
THE construction of a new fire station in Rincón de la Victoria has officially begun, backed by a significant investment of €4.3 million from the Málaga Provincial Council. Located on a spacious 5,700-square-metre plot in Parque Victoria, the facility is set to enhance emergency response capabilities across the region, serving both local residents and the influx of tourists.
Málaga’s Provincial Council President, Francisco Salado, laid the first stone for this essential infrastructure, which will house the headquarters of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters (CPB) and the Emergency Coordination Centre. Designed with modern amenities, the single-story building will feature a fire station, administrative offices, a gym, and dormitories for personnel.
This new facility aims to replace the outdated current station, allowing for a team of 20 firefighters, including new vehicles and equipment to improve response times to incidents across the area, including Rincón de la Victoria and nearby communities.
In the past four years, the Provincial Council has invested over €30 million in building new stations and upgrading equipment, reflecting a commitment to enhancing public safety. With this investment, both the quality of service and working conditions for firefighters will significantly improve, ensuring better protection for the community.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.