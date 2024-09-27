RED BULL Dump Ricciardo in Shock Axe

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 27 Sep 2024 • 10:56 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, Jay Hirano

After suffering a hand injury in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career seems to be hanging by a thread following a dramatic mid-season exit from Red Bull.

In a shocking move, the Aussie star has been replaced on the spot by New Zealand newcomer Liam Lawson, leaving fans reeling and wondering: could this really be the final chapter for Ricciardo?

After a disappointing 18th-place finish at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo’s days were reportedly numbered. Despite flashes of brilliance earlier in the season – like his impressive fourth place at the Miami Sprint – the results just haven’t been there. Red Bull’s top bosses have finally called time on Ricciardo’s run, cutting him loose and handing Lawson the wheel for the final six races of the season.

With 258 races, 8 victories, and 32 podium finishes under his belt, Ricciardo has had a remarkable 14-year career. Looking back on what he called his “wild and wonderful” journey in an emotional Instagram post, Ricciardo seemed to be coming to terms with an uncertain future. With no solid offers for 2025, it’s starting to feel like his days on the F1 grid might be numbered.

Team boss Laurent Mekies tried to soften the blow, calling Ricciardo a “true gentleman” who brought “a fantastic attitude” to the team, but the writing’s been on the wall for months and has been widely reported in the media. And while Red Bull is quick to thank him, fans can’t help but notice how fast they’ve turned their attention to Lawson, who now has a golden opportunity as he faces off against Yuki Tsunoda.

What’s next for Ricciardo? With Valtteri Bottas looking likely to keep his Sauber/Audi seat despite some minor past controversy, the options for the Australian seem to be drying up quickly.

Could this really be the end for one of F1’s most beloved figures? It’s tough to say, but for now, it’s Lawson’s turn to step into the limelight, leaving Ricciardo’s future uncertain.

Meanwhile, Red Bull will be aiming to reclaim their top spot after Ferrari broke their stranglehold on the championship in 2023.